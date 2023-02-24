I’ve lived my entire life with checklists.

I have lists for almost everything — my daily to-do’s, my assignments, things I need to get ahead of during and after the week, groceries and clothes I’ve been meaning to buy. You name it, and it’s in my Notes app.

To me, a list is comforting. It reassures me that everything I need to accomplish is written down and able to be checked off and completed.

A list is easy. It’s quantifiable. I can see what I’ve accomplished, my progress and what else I still need to do.

It's a simple but effective way to ensure I’m remaining on top of things, and it’s always worked for me.

For some time, I was under the impression I could create a list for anything. Even if it took some time, I’d be able to accomplish that task and eventually check it off — or so I thought.

Unfortunately, some things can’t be as easily checked off and measured as others — take mental health.

Unlike previous semesters, this one has been a lot harder for me to adjust to. In fact, I’m still struggling to find my groove, and we’re almost halfway through the semester.

Some days have been good, great even. But the majority of others I’ve struggled getting through.

From a list standpoint, I’d be failing. The box next to “get adjusted to the semester” would still be unchecked and incomplete after eight weeks.

It’s been difficult to accept it’s taking me this long to transition back to a place I’ve been for three years now. It should be easier. It should be checked off already.

My brain, which looks to measure my success from lists, can’t help but try to assess its progress when it comes to mental health.

I also can’t help but get disappointed that I’m not where I want to be right now.

My mood will fluctuate throughout the days, weeks and months. Some days I feel exactly like my old self, while others I struggle to even recognize myself.

How am I supposed to measure my progress then? What does that even look like?

But you can’t measure everything, especially when it comes to mental health. I wish I had listened to this advice earlier, but be patient with yourself. Be kinder to yourself, too.

If you aren’t where you want to be progress-wise, that’s OK. Progress isn’t linear, and it’s expected to have setbacks — it’s completely normal, really.

Just give it some time. You’ll be OK, I promise.