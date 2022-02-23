After finally gracing past the wonderful milestone of turning 21, one of my first thoughts was how I couldn’t wait to get back to State College — finally of age, I could now go to the bars downtown.

Sure, hanging out and partying in the dorms freshman year or hosting at my apartment sophomore year was fine. I had a lot of good times and made plenty of great memories, but I was restricted to those settings.

Being old enough to go to bars gave me a feeling of liberation, in a sense. Any older people I knew, whether it be students in my classes, my fraternity brothers or even people from The Daily Collegian talked about going to bars and bar hopping.

I wouldn’t say I get excited over too much, but this was something I looked forward to. Some of my friends from other schools told me there aren't that many bars in their downtown areas or outside of their campuses.

That problem doesn’t exist at Penn State.

State College is full of bars, such as Champs, The Basement, Pickles, Primanti Bros, the Phyrst, Cafe 210 West, The Shandygaff, Doggie’s Pub, Lion’s Den, The Saloon, Sharkies, Jax, Chumley’s and The Brewery, just to name a few, along with plenty of restaurants with their fair share of drink options.

With such a plethora of choices, I was always confident I’d find something I liked. While I have for the most part, I’ve often felt let down by a staple of State College.

It’s always good to try everything once, so visiting every bar was a task I knew I had to attempt. And while sure, each bar looks different and appears unique, they weren’t exactly what I had imagined.

For starters, every bar I go to feels the same. Some may have different happy hours or special drinks they’re known for, but at the end of the day, a bar is a bar. I looked forward to experiencing different atmospheres, feeling that certain places were special or calling me back.

That feeling never happened.

As well, there are times where the bartenders simply walk away or pretend as if I’m not there. If they're busy, I get that and wouldn’t be bothered. But when I see them serve a friend as quickly as possible who came in well after me, it’s a little strange.

I’ve also seen bartenders solely serve girls, too. I could be up with a few guys or a mixed group of guys and girls, but when a stampede of ladies comes up, it's all over.

As someone who works in my parents' small business smoothie shop, I’ve dealt with difficult customers, had large groups come in and seen my friends come in to take pictures of me or to get something to drink.

While I can empathize with any employee working in the customer service industry, favoritism makes going to bars not as enjoyable. It’s not just with me — I see it all of the time, no matter where I go.

Something I don’t think I fully realized either was how expensive bars would be. Yes, things cost money, and that’s how the world works. And with high inflation right now, goods are bound to cost more.

But when a bar tab comes out at $40 with the tip (I always do), it seems hard to justify why I couldn’t just spend almost a quarter of that and have the same amount to drink at home. Is it really worth going then? Why still go out?

After being quarantined and with bars closed for much of last year, there weren't many places you could hang out with your friends and drink that didn’t have the word “apartment” attached to it. Who knows, maybe you’ll have a great time one night at a bar and have the urge to go back to a certain place.

Going out is healthy and makes me feel productive, even if I’m just grabbing a drink with friends. Spending more money than you’d like is great for a reality check and hopefully can instill some discipline in young adults still learning to manage their finances.

It’s still fun to be out with friends in public and feel like an adult. That social setting is just as important as hanging out in an apartment or watching a game in Beaver Stadium — together.

I also think a feeling of unpredictability is great too. If you’re at someone’s house or apartment, you can predict how things will go throughout the night. But at a bar, you’ll meet different people, be in unfamiliar areas and hopefully try something new to drink.

Just because something is underwhelming or overrated doesn’t mean it’s not worth the time to partake in. Trying new things, going out and having different experiences is part of growing up and part of who we are as young adults.