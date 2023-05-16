Back with the ‘rents, reflecting on my time at home | Column

I didn’t really want to come home this summer.

I studied abroad last summer, so how do you beat that? Four months in the Midwest doesn’t sound like the way to do it.

Nevertheless, I find myself at home anyway with my parents, siblings and psychotic dog.

I spend most of my time reading and watching my siblings’ lacrosse games, as well as dealing with the said psychotic dog, which is honestly a peaceful existence coming off my junior year of college.

Still, I know that many would balk at moving back in with their parents, and I was definitely one of them for a while. But now I get to mooch off of them all summer and I can’t imagine anything better. Kidding.

My parents are those parents. Maybe it’s because they’re seemingly so relatable.

My dad is a 50-something-year-old with a kind of impressive grown-up job still acting like he’s 22.

My mom is the ultimate mom who, despite all her mom-ness, doesn’t turn away from a good time. She frequented a Penn State tailgate back in her day.

I didn’t always have the easygoing relationship I have with them now — teenage angst frequently got in the way — but I think that I’ve matured at least a little bit more to understand the role of a parent, and honestly I’m really impressed by mine.

Having been married for over 25 years, moving in and out of three states and having three kids along the way, I quite frankly don’t know how they did it.

Although, they still both characteristically say that marrying the other was the easiest thing they ever did.

One thing they’ve both shown me without directly telling me is that it takes an incredible amount of sacrifice to keep a relationship and family together, but those sacrifices don’t feel like a chore when you’re doing them for someone you love.

My mom always said that she would never move to Florida or California because those will be the first states to fall off the mainland into the ocean, but lo and behold, she graciously allowed my dad to take a job in Florida.

Now, while that was mostly a joke, my mom immediately comes to mind when the word “sacrifice” is mentioned.

She’s made every exception and picked up more than she’s needed to keep our house functioning (on top of her own job, might I add!) to allow for my dad’s crazy work schedule — and she still claims he’s the one making the sacrifice.

And in many ways, but different ones, he is.

My dad works at a hospital, and although he isn’t a doctor or a nurse, I can guarantee he works hours comparable to them. Some days, he goes into the office around 5 or 6 a.m. and won’t come home until 8 or 9 p.m.

Some days he doesn’t even have time to eat lunch.

Despite this, he’s still gone to every single lacrosse game my siblings and I have ever played, whether the Department of Health is visiting the hospital that week or not.

As my life in this home comes to an end, I look back on my childhood and realize that they both somehow made it work to keep me, Reese and Abbey active, involved and (maybe if they have time) somewhat functioning.

They even threw a dog or two in the mix, just for kicks.

My parents made it look easy when, I realize now, it was never easy. But it may have been fun.

Although I go to college further from home than anyone in my family may like, I’ve always loved coming home.

This house in this town didn’t use to be my happy place at all, but now it is.

Now I love Minnesota summers. I love reading on our back patio. I love my bedroom, and I love how early the sun rises and how late it sets here.

I love how even though I wasn’t the happiest here at first, my parents always worked and took the time that they didn’t need to take to make sure I knew that this was a home I could come back to no matter where I went.

They made it possible for me to be happy here.

So, now that I’m 21 and home for the summer, let’s party y’all.

Kidding.

But thank you, Mom and Dad, for wanting me to come home, for not moving a treadmill into my room the minute I went to college and for accepting my failures just as much as my successes.

This column is so surface-level in describing all the things you’ve done for me.

A summer at home may not have been what I really wanted, but it’s not a bad thing thanks to my parents who sacrificed their time and energy — and who continue to do so — to make it something happy.