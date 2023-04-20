Wow, mine is the first senior column coming out this year? This is a lot of pressure.

Just like everything else I’ve written, I’ve started and abandoned more drafts of senior columns than you can imagine. My Google Drive is a frightening, lawless place.

Believe it or not, it’s proving rather difficult to condense my time in college — four years, the entirety of my adult life thus far — into one column, let alone one that could be summed up with some profound quote or tidbit of advice at the end.

You know, inspirational LinkedIn post fodder.

But my college experience hasn’t played out in a way that could be wrapped with a big a-- bow slapped on top.

I met my best friends at Penn State, and I wouldn’t trade them or any of the time we spent together for anything. I also lost friendships I thought I’d have forever.

I’m so proud of all I’ve accomplished over these past four years, but there are still so many things I wish I could have done.

I wish I had studied abroad. I wish I had joined The Daily Collegian in my freshman year instead of my sophomore year. I wish I had lived the “college experience” full of tailgates and huge parties that was expected of me, even though that’s not who I really am.

I made most of my memories here on Penn State’s gorgeous campus in the company of my favorite people in the world, but I spent half of my time here in my room on Zoom in the company of my own increasingly depressive thoughts.

My college experience wasn’t as perfect as I’d seen it in the movies or in everyone’s Instagram posts, and I thought there was something wrong with that.

And so, I sort of always dreaded my graduation.

I tried to keep the inevitable end of my college career at the back of my mind. I tried to think of ways I could stall my graduation, so I could have more time to make everything just right before I left.

I wanted to prolong the inevitability of being thrown out of the safe bubble of State College and onto the razor blade of life.

I put serious consideration into grad school, building a time machine and intentionally flunking all of my classes so as to get another semester or two.

I’ve always been a little (Editor’s note: a lot) of a control freak, and I dealt with it through unbridled perfectionism — which makes me pretty good at editing articles and keeping my room pristine, but really bad at coping with change.

And it’s taken me many weeks and many, many sleepless nights to realize there’s no picture-perfect, coming-of-age, freeze-frame, roll-credits moment for college.

There’s no ‘80s pop song fading out as you venture off into the sunset. There’s no “and in that moment, I swear we were infinite.”

And that’s OK. Maybe.

My college experience wasn’t perfect, but neither am I. So, maybe, we were perfect for each other.

And at some point, I need to turn toward the next rough-draft, typo-ridden chapter of my life.

But only after completing my Penn State Senior Year Bucket List, naturally — including items such as hiking Mount Nittany, going to my last Movin’ On as a student and trying Canyon Pizza.

—

I’m so lucky to have such an extensive list of people I want to thank in this senior column, but I don’t want to bore anyone, so I’ll keep it relatively brief.

First, I’d like to sincerely thank Arctic Fox Hair Color in the color “Poison,” Irving’s Bagels, Zeno’s Pub and the video “2 Hours Of Squid To Relax/Study/Work To.” I wouldn’t have made it without you guys.

OK, onto the real thank yous.

To Mom, Dad and Raye: Thank you for the support, the advice, the encouragement, the love and all of the chocolate. I love and appreciate you all more than I can properly express, and I’ll never stop bragging about how cool my parents are.

To all of the people I’m so lucky to call my friends: Sometimes I think about what my life would have been like if I had gone to a different college, and I get sad because I realize I wouldn’t have met any of you. To those of you who have already graduated, I can’t wait to join you as a Real Adult in the Real World. To those who haven’t graduated yet, I pinky promise I’ll come back to visit.

To every Collegian staffer I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting and working with: College wouldn’t have been the same without all of you. I’m so endlessly proud of everything this wonderful outlet publishes, and I can’t wait to see what new directions TDC will take in the future. Oh, and lifestyle staff is the best staff. Never forget that.

—

And of course, this wouldn’t be a personal piece about me if I didn’t somehow shoehorn in the fact I’m minoring in German.

Although my favorite German word is “Geschirrspülmaschine,” meaning “dishwasher,” I’ve always been fond of the standard German phrase for “goodbye” — auf Wiedersehen. It literally translates to “until we meet again.”

See, “goodbye” always sounded so final and permanent to me, like the period at the end of a sentence. Like dying. Like I’m going to blip out of existence after I graduate.

But graduating isn’t the end. It’s one hell of a change, but it isn’t the end. I won’t be gone, I’ll be elsewhere. And wherever “elsewhere” is, I’m still here if you need anything at all.

And with that, auf Wiedersehen.