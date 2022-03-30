As Eric Barron’s time comes to a close as Penn State’s president, I admit it feels a little strange.

As a non-native Pennsylvanian, I’m the first in my family to go to college in Happy Valley — unless someone is hiding in my family tree. Some of the friends I’ve made here have had family coming to Penn State since the 1950s and beyond, spanning multiple administrations and changes to the university.

While I’m sure President-elect Neeli Bendapudi is more than up for the task of commanding one of the largest universities in the country, it would be unjust to move on without reflecting on the last eight years under Barron.

No matter how you chalk it up, it’s undeniable that Barron has been one of the most impactful presidents in this university's history, perhaps only behind George Atherton.

Barron faced the monumental task of rebuilding Penn State’s credability following the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse case. In the aftermath of Sandusky’s arrest and the firing of longtime football coach Joe Paterno and former president Graham Spanier, Penn State was in its darkest moment.

If the very leadership of various institutions at the university, whether a sports team or the presidency itself, can’t be trusted, Penn State would stop thriving. That confidence had to be rebuilt, and Barron was able to guide with a steady hand.

One of the biggest aspects of Barron’s presidency was the reforms to greek life during his time in office. A few years into his presidency, tragedy occured, as Timothy Piazza died due to hazing at the Beta Theta Pi chapter.

Following his death, Barron worked with Penn State to implement changes regarding greek life culture. Some of the major changes included the university controlling the discipline process for misconduct, monitoring registered parties, limiting how many registered socials can be thrown each semester and immediately removing chapters from the university for all hazing cases.

The new rules changed greek life greatly. While some may support more restrictions on fraternities and sororities versus those opposed to such, Barron touted statistics in a blog post claiming that progress has been seen since the reforms were established.

Barron stated that after the first year of going into effect, crimes in Highlands neighborhood, which houses many greek chapters, were down 20%, and cases against fraternities were down 30%. Student trips to Mount Nittany Medical Center for alcohol-related cases were down 17%, and both sororities and fraternities saw their average grades increase with a 0.3 point and 0.2 point increase, respectively.

Results are results, and with statistics showing that students are in a better and safer position than before, Barron’s reforms have been a benefit to students overall.

Of course, Barron also had to navigate through the worst pandemic in a century.

After following other universities by closing schools, students found themselves familiar with Zoom. While the transition to online learning wasn’t perfect and the semester was cut short, Barron has repeatedly defended his stances during the pandemic as being for the “best health and safety of the community.”

Penn State implemented random testing and contact tracing measures in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, which caught nearly 10,000 cases across all campuses. Penn State also enforced strict regulations, resulting in a great deal of sanctions against students.

While it was important to get students tested for the coronavirus, Penn State should’ve gone back to full in-person learning earlier. The mitigation efforts were strong but severely limited any contact and engagement in person during the 2020-21 academic year, harming the mental health of students who are low-risk for serious coronavirus complications.

Yes, older faculty members were at a greater risk, but after the vaccines rolled out, which Barron helped make available at the Bryce Jordan Center, nearly all possible mitigation was done.

One of the last choices Barron made, and perhaps one of the most important, was not mandating vaccines, citing high divisiveness and high vaccination rates already on campus.

While I had no problem getting vaccinated, it's good Barron allowed students to make their own choice whether to get the shot. Forcing people to do things rarely turns out well, and Barron ensured that students still had their freedom to choose.

With such a busy presidency, full of some of the most important events the university has had, it’s hard to claim that Barron hasn’t been impactful. He has overseen major changes to university life and culture.

I know Penn State is better off at the end of his administration than it was at its start.