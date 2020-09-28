I was rushing around my dorm room because I was about to be late to record the “We Are Trying… Our Best” podcast at The Daily Collegian office. Amid the chaos, my winning combination of lack of coordination and no self-awareness came to a climax.

I slammed my forehead off of a bedpost while picking up my backpack, unable to see what was an inch away from me. I felt a spike of pain in the middle of my forehead and began to see cartoon stars.

I layed on the floor of my room with my eyes closed for a few minutes, hoping the pain would go away and contemplating how I could have hit my head in such a stupid way.

Then I felt my head to gauge the pain and to my surprise, there was blood all over my forehead.

Looking in the mirror at my cut, I could not tell whether this small cut was enough that I could ignore it or if I needed to get it checked out.

I decided to just slap a Band-Aid on it and head into the office.

Once I got to the office, I noticed I had bled through my first Band-Aid and had the worst headache ever, but other than that I was doing fine… or at least I thought.

After a few hours, I told my mom what had happened and she said to call the 24/7 advice nurse through University Health Services. So before I was about to eat my dinner of delicious fajitas, I called the nurse assuming it would be a simple phone call.

Instead I was told to have someone drive me straight to the emergency room and to not eat anything before going. So my brother’s roommate drove me to Mount Nittany Medical Center to get what I assumed would be stitches.

That’s how I ended up in the ER waiting room on Tuesday night for 2 hours being forced to watch Carole-freaking-Baskin on “Dancing with the Stars” on the grainiest television ever made.

The only plus was that the ER waiting room at 9 p.m. during a pandemic is weirdly fascinating.

I watched a guy come in who had swallowed an AirPod. I don’t know how the hospital workers got it out, but I think medical privacy laws prevent me from asking.

After hanging out with my fellow patients who were injured, but not injured enough to get attention sooner, I was sent back into the depths of the hospital. Turns out the cut was right on the border of needing stitches so instead my forehead wound was glued together.

As the glue turned from a liquid to a solid on my cut, the physician’s assistant said it might burn a little.

That was an understatement. It felt like my forehead touched a hot stove.

So now I have a massive glob of purple medical glue in the middle of my forehead and a story about the stupidest injury I have ever received, which is really saying something for me.