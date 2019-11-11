Entering the first semester of my freshmen year, my schedule was as follows: Bi Sci 03, English 15, Spanish 200, a required freshmen seminar and one class related to my major in journalism, COMM 271.

I used to be confused at the large number of classes I was taking unrelated to my major, as the number of general education courses (gen-eds as many students call them) I took only increased my second semester, taking Entomology 100, creative writing, a women’s studies course, Astronomy 7N and once again only one class related to my minor, Spanish 253.

I will never see gen-ed filled semesters like my freshmen year again. I am now taking a larger course load of major and minor related classes, so I look back to my gen-eds and miss my semesters of taking courses across all subjects.

My general education requirements are a little more widespread than other majors as a print and digital journalism major, but the requirements are similar for all Bachelor of Arts candidates.

Penn State requires every student takes a certain amount of general education in the fields of Health and Wellness, Natural Sciences, Arts, Humanities, Social and Behavioral Sciences and Integrative Studies (commonly used as Inter-domain course.) The school also require English 15 (or a substitute) and a CAS speech class.

As to how general education classes help Penn State students, Penn State’s general education website said students can “acquire skills, knowledge, and experiences for living in interconnected contexts; making life better for themselves, others, and the larger world.”

For me, my general education courses were a refreshing introduction into college learning. It is easy to dismiss gen-eds as pointless, throw-away classes, but they were a lot more to me.

Bi Sci 03 — one of the most common general science classes for students in the College of Communications — changed my outlook on the structure of a classroom. Focused on self-development over academic takeaways, it was certainly a class style that I never saw in high school.

The idea of these unrelated major requirements can also be frustrating — I know someone who would have a perfect 4.0 GPA if it wasn’t for his C in English 15 — but most gen-ed professors are not trying to fail students in their courses.

For those who never show up to their gen-eds or don’t consider them helpful classes, I believe they can actually provide some helpful takeaways. Gen-eds are a given opportunity to try a subject or course you have always been interested in, but is not the primary focus of your studies.

If students choose an easy-A gen-ed that is known to be boring, then it makes sense some say they don’t get anything out of gen-ed courses.

Now, having no gen-eds scheduled for either semester this year and only two gen-ed requirements left, I will certainly miss the diversity of taking classes in different subjects.

It could be because the classes were easier on my workload, but what other time in my life will I be able to hold a Madagascar hissing cockroach in my class than Entomology 100? Or watch someone drink their own spit in Bi Sci 03? Not many other classes allow the same freedom and excitement as some gen-eds do.

Only Penn State general education courses offer opportunities like SOC 119, where the lectures are recorded and posted on YouTube for audiences of thousands to see, or Astronomy 7N, an online video game that was created to teach students Astronomy in an interesting way.

My tips to those looking for gen-eds is to find a subject that you actually find interesting and can see yourself gaining beneficial experience from. Also, most advisers can find a way to make a class fit into a general education requirement if you want to try new fields. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and step out of your comfort zone, as you may find a new interest you never knew you had.