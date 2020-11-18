As the United States continues to shatter its record number of coronavirus cases each day, many states, including Pennsylvania, are at a pivotal point in deciding how to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The amount of cases has once again begun to overrun hospitals and healthcare facilities with those wanting to be tested, looking for care and those who are in critical condition on ventilators.

In order to stop this, governors are once again being asked to discuss stricter restrictions going into the holidays.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said 59 counties in the commonwealth now have a “substantial spread of coronavirus,” with 62 of the 67 counties having positive test rates higher than 5%.

As cases in Philadelphia continue to rise, the city has imposed new restrictions, including the closure of indoor dining, gyms and museums starting on Friday and lasting through January 1. The restrictions also include limiting outdoor gatherings, requiring schools to teach virtually, prohibiting fans at sporting events and banning indoor gatherings.

It is likely that as cases continue to rise, students returning home will be faced with reimposed restrictions in the coming weeks.

This will not only create sticky situations for those planning holiday gatherings with family, but also for many who return home over the holidays to work and make money, as some places of employment may soon be closed.

As someone who works in the restaurant industry when not at Penn State, I have seen firsthand the challenges that have arisen with restrictions on dining, and that is why I do not want to see local businesses forced to close their doors once again.

I would hate to see the effects this would have on businesses still trying to recover from the spring shutdowns, while decreased capacities are also in effect.

In March, when we were sent home, the family-owned restaurant where I work had to close down for over a month, meaning our owners and all employees were not making money.

As I struggled with how to apply for unemployment benefits and gain access to coronavirus funding for employees affected by the pandemic, I only became more stressed, as I rely on the money I make to come to school.

If restaurants are forced to close down again, I don’t know how a family-run business like ours will survive, being that the catering and bakery location has already had to consolidate into our kitchen after the first wave of closures.

Even though the place is extremely well-established, any decrease in sales will cost any business extra when it comes to bills. And, as the weather gets cold, small places like ours will not have the spending capacity to install tents, heaters or anything that will allow us to have outdoor dining.

I am concerned about how affected businesses will continue to run, and I worry that without a job, I will return to feeling stir-crazy and scatter-brained with nothing to do but switch from room to room in my house.

Any restrictions or shutdowns are bound to affect hundreds of thousands of employees, but this time, over the holidays, it will also make gathering as a family and making ends meet more than difficult.

That is why I don’t think restaurants need to be limited to just outdoor dining in the coming weeks, because this is unfeasible for such quick adaptation with the colder weather.

Even if indoor capacity is decreased again, that still means we can have customers and make some sort of income.

I look forward to seeing the outcome of this year, and I can only hope that businesses like the one I work for continue to survive.