Worrying about catching coronavirus has been my top source of anxiety this academic year, and I want it to stop.

Students all across the country who have returned to their respective universities are facing the same challenges in terms of attending school with coronavirus restrictions.

This semester, I am lucky enough to still have one class in-person at Innovation Park, and I have every intention to keep it that way. Consequently, I have done my best to follow all social distancing and quarantining guidelines.

I’ve limited contact with people to just those I am close with, rarely go out unless there is a need to and have worn my mask everywhere.

While I have tried to limit the need to leave my apartment, I still want to have a semblance of a normal school year, since it is my last one. Especially now that I’m 21, going to the bars every once in a while is what I have been doing to escape the stress I feel, yet it also poses a risk for virus contraction.

Even going to the grocery store or pharmacy is an anxiety-riddling task, especially when I had to go in to get a flu shot this past week.

However, no matter how safe I try to be, there have still been instances this semester where I needed to be tested because of potential exposure to the virus, and it has negatively impacted my mental health.

Paranoia has caused me to think that every dust-related sniffle and every bluelight-related headache was me “getting the coronavirus,” prompting me to get tested.

I can’t help but think I am not the only student who has experienced the anxiety that comes with potential exposure.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2,964 total students have tested positive for the coronavirus at University Park, and that number has kept growing each week since students returned to campus.

Every time I go out to the grocery store or to pick up a drink from Starbucks, I feel I’m at risk. Even when I do my best to follow all of the guidelines, it doesn’t mean other people are.

That needs to be a cause for caution for anyone in our community.

This fear — coupled with the idea that the incubation period for the coronavirus is anywhere between three and 14 days — makes for a long period of worrying and tracing back every person I have come into contact with.

While worrying about all of my other responsibilities is a task on its own — including homework, endless discussion posts, keeping my apartment clean, cooking and trying to maintain relationships — adding contracting the virus to the list would be a whole other ballgame.

I am just generally upset and frustrated this year has panned out the way it has, and I have been living in a way that makes me feel so alone and unsociable.

As a senior whose last year consists of important classes, opportunities and hopefully finding a job, the coronavirus has weaseled its way into my everyday thoughts.

I worry that with my major being broadcast journalism, the job market is already scarce, and adding the pandemic into it, it may prove to be even more difficult to get in the door.

Until case numbers start to decline here at Penn State, I think my worries will always be there. While I have not let my anxieties dictate my life, these thoughts still come to mind at least once a day.

For now, I will continue to wash my hands, routinely clean my apartment and social distance until the risk is no longer prevalent.