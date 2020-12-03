Coming back to my apartment after Thanksgiving break, I was greeted by a ghost town.

State College streets continue to stay empty and deserted as I walked downtown, but I have also noticed how many vacant businesses and restaurants have closed their doors or opted to have limited hours during these next few weeks.

Before many of the closures, I was eating lunch outside at a restaurant with one of my friends at the start of the fall semester. Once we noticed a woman starting to walk by us, we put up our masks to cover our faces.

She turned to us and proceeded to tell us that State College residents did not want us here, that we were making things harder for the local people, and spreading the coronavirus rapidly while trying to pursue our education.

Stunned into silence, I had no words to reply.

However, now living in a ghost town that used to be a lively and high-spirited community, I can only wonder how the State College economy will be affected by the students’ absence this winter — especially when the college town has not had the normally plentiful fiscal year due to the remote-learning implemented this past spring and current fall semester.

During a normal year, Penn State and it’s 24 campuses heavily contribute to the Pennsylvania commonwealth. In 2017, the university alone contributed $11.6 billion to the state’s economy, and Centre Country contributed nearly $128 million. In early September, local tourism officials estimated that the region had already lost $100 million in revenue from businesses, hotels and other venues due to the effects of the coronavirus. The absence of fans for Penn State football games this fall could also result in an additional $80 million loss.

State College relies on the football revenue accrued during the fall semester to get through the next seven or eight months of the year. In a typical semester, the town turns into a bustling and vibrant bubble during the seven football weekends, transforming State College from a quaint town into the third largest city in Pennsylvania within a few short days.

Those estimated 700,000 visitors who fill Beaver Stadium are noticeably missing from the university town this year, which will leave an unprecedented impact on the State College economy.

Nevertheless, Penn State made it through the entire planned in-person semester without sending students home early, making it seem hopeful that the area will be able to recover easier if a vaccine is implemented and classes resume normally.

While walking downtown, gazing through locked restaurant and clothing store doors, all I can think now is that State College needs its students more than ever.