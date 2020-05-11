For most things I eat, I have either memorized the amount of calories in it or I can make a pretty decent guess.

Banana? 90 calories. Peanut butter? 190 calories per 2 tbsp. Lucky Charms? 140 calories per cup, dry. (I promise I didn’t look those up.)

I don’t say this with any kind of pride — honestly, I’m more embarrassed than anything. I’ve spent the last five years of my life on-and-off dieting, counting calories through the MyFitnessPal app.

The app itself is not toxic, but historically, my relationship with it has been.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with the app, the idea is to track everything you eat throughout the day, from the salt you put on your vegetables to the amount of chicken down to the ounce.

At the end of the day, the goal is to eat less calories than you are burning. Your caloric goal depends on how much weight you want to lose, and the app will help you calculate that, taking into account your weight, age and activity levels. After all of a day’s information is logged, the app has a nice little feature that tells you, “if every day was like today, you’d weigh,” x amount of pounds.

It really is a helpful little app, also providing healthy recipes and free workout videos.

Unfortunately, as someone who has spent years of my life gagging at my own reflection as I walk through my house of mirrors, I’ve formed a complicated relationship with counting calories.

I think back to 15-year-old Grace, weighing in at less than 130 pounds. I’m not a fan of using any weight-related adjectives, but looking back at pictures of my younger self, I would objectively call her “skinny” — before any type of weight loss.

And still, I would set a goal of 1,200 calories a day for myself because I was convinced if I could just drop 20 more pounds, I would be prettier, I would be happier — right?

During each short-lived stint, dieting consumed me. I didn’t have an eating disorder, but I did experience disordered eating. All I thought about every second of the day was food in numbers. I didn’t care about eating “healthy” foods, or working out to become stronger. If I could stay in my calorie goal and satiate my hunger by just eating carrots, gummy worms and granola bars all day, that’s what I would do.

There was so much shame attached to the entire process. When you eat over your goal, your “remaining calories” are shown in a bright red negative, which in itself might be harmless, but associates the idea of eating any more than 1,200 calories with failure.

Through years of therapy, I’ve even learned to question the language used when it comes to dieting. The word “diet” itself feels as if it has restrictive connotations, and other phrases like “cheat day” imply that there is something wrong with eating intuitively.

Especially right now, there is so much pressure to be productive as we all sit at home during quarantine.

My therapist said something to me the other day that really stuck out to me — she said right now, all we need to worry about is being good enough. There is no need to be perfect, there is no need for life-changing discoveries at this time. All you have to do is exist.

By extension, this is no time to worry about dieting, such an ugly word.

I almost feel like a hypocrite writing this, as I currently am in the midst of what I hope is not just another “stint” of counting calories. But this time is different.

I am focused on my health and taking care of myself during a time where health isn’t guaranteed. I am practicing real self love by holding myself accountable for my good and not-so-good habits. Losing weight would be a nice side-effect, but I’m proud to say that my thoughts are not dominated by an app that only knows me by my weight.

I am worth taking care of. I am worth loving, and I am worth more than I ever believed in the past five years.

If nothing else, this column is a promise to myself — weight loss and being health conscious does not have to be restrictive. I am good enough as I am, but I am taking baby steps to maintain my health and well-being. And I’m learning that this is okay.