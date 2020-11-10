With the holidays and an extended break quickly approaching, every Penn State student should take advantage of the university’s fall departure coronavirus testing.

Penn State announced on Nov. 5 that it would be offering free coronavirus testing to students before their travels home for Thanksgiving.

I personally don’t know why any student wouldn’t take advantage of this opportunity.

The holiday season is so much more special when it is celebrated alongside family and friends, so why jeopardize others by not spending 15 minutes of your life to take a coronavirus test that is readily available to you?

Also, there are so many available time slots for testing before departure that there is almost no excuse to not get tested.

According to the university, the turnaround time for results is roughly 48 hours after the lab receives the coronavirus tests, so this is a simple and easy way to ensure safe travel.

I am personally getting tested for the virus next week in an effort to have the most accurate results before heading home, and I think every other student should do the same thing.

However, the university encourages students to get their tests done as soon as possible in the unfortunate case that they’ve contracted the virus and need to quarantine or isolate before leaving campus.

Putting your local community and loved ones at risk should be reason enough to spit in a tube or swab your nose for however many seconds.

Penn State also emphasized that after taking a coronavirus test, students should take extra precautions before heading home for the semester like masking, social distancing and surrounding yourself with a “pod” of people.

The university asked students to limit personal interactions to attending class, getting food and other necessary daily tasks, according to a press release.

There are more responsible ways of seeing your Penn State friends before the holidays that don’t involve irresponsible partying — and that should go without saying.

Try getting lunch on or off campus or enjoying the final warm days we have left in Happy Valley by taking a trip to the Arboretum or Mount Nittany.

For students who wish to sign up for fall departure coronavirus testing, please sign up here.

If you haven’t thought of getting tested yet, this is my plea.

Think of your grandparents and/or your vulnerable loved ones and how ecstatic they may be to finally be surrounded by family in the coming weeks.

You’ll be doing a service to your family, friends and local community this holiday season by ensuring you are coronavirus-free while traveling.