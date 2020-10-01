On Saturday, Sept. 26, I attended the Black Lives Matter protest at the Allen Street Gates that spoke out against Breonna Taylor’s groundless death at the hands of negligent police officers.

It was my first time attending a Black Lives Matter protest, and the unity and raw honesty I felt within the community astounded me.

As a white woman who will never understand the experiences of a Black woman in the United States, I listened and learned.

The grand jury’s verdict on Breonna Taylor’s death failed to criminally charge any of the three police officers involved, which left me with a sick feeling when it was announced on Friday night.

I angrily yelled to my roommates about the blatant injustice and disrespect our country’s criminal justice system has toward Black lives, which is exhibited through its practices.

Nevertheless, when I participated in the swiftly organized protest, my hopelessness began to drift away.

I stood on the asphalt under the beating sun with my white and non-Black roommates, and listened to powerful Black women spill their hearts out to a large, masked crowd.

They each passionately shared the alienation, anger, anguish and aspirations they have for the future of race relations in the world and right here at Penn State.

Olivia Jack, president and founder of the Black Student Athletes organization at Penn State, shared how she felt forced to forget about her skin color and identity while she swam on the university’s predominately white swim team.

She founded the organization when she decided enough was enough. She said she wanted to help Black athletes at Penn State who are struggling to cope in a majority white student population.

She even shared her personal cell phone number with the crowd, extending a helping hand to anyone suffering from alienation and isolation on-campus because of their race.

Nyla Holland, president of Penn State’s Black Caucus, tearfully explained how her own cousins have been affected by police brutality and how Breonna Taylor’s death and verdict pained the entire Black community.

She insisted on creating the protest the day after her verdict to create a space of healing for State College.

It may seem like it would be sad to hear stories of racial injustice and despair coming from Penn State students, but it was empowering.

To finally hear the acknowledgement of systemic racism on our campus and how Taylor’s verdict symbolized racial injustice against Black women overall was cathartic for everyone in the crowd, regardless of race, gender, social class and sexual orientation.

As a white woman I soaked in the anecdotes, the truths and the vehement passion the speakers brought with them, which all urged for the continuation of challenging our broken criminal justice system.

It was my duty to allow these women to grasp the spotlight to speak out and to take in the words they spoke to reflect on what I can do to make State College a more welcoming community for all races.

As we marched through downtown State College, I saw many bystanders peeking out from apartment windows, laughing and looking down on us from balconies. But we knew we were making a true difference.

Even though Happy Valley feels like living in a bubble sometimes considering the surrounding rural landscape, students should not forget how the impact of these national events trickles down into our very own community.