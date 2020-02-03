The Penn State football program has had a long list of departures this offseason.

Cam Brown, Blake Gillikin, Steven Gonzalez and John Reid are a few members of the talented senior class that graduated.

Justin Shorter and five other players have entered the transfer portal.

KJ Hamler and Yetur Gross-Matos are forgoing their senior season and heading to the NFL.

Three coaches -- Ricky Rahne, Matt Limegrover and Gerad Parker -- all parted ways with the program.

But this week, James Franklin experienced his biggest loss of the off-season — defensive line coach Sean Spencer leaving for the same position at the New York Giants.

Spencer is one of the premiere defensive-line coaches in the country and his departure for the NFL shouldn’t come as a surprise. Frankly, the most surprising part was that it took so long for Spencer to make the jump to the professional level.

"Coach Spencer and I are awfully good buddies," defensive coordinator Brent Pry told the Collegian after the 2018 Blue-White game. “Spence had a lot of teams come courting him. He does a great job in our program and we wanted to make sure he stayed here.”

And likely it won’t be long until Spencer earns himself a role as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Just one look at the number is all it takes to see his impact on Penn State.

In 2019, Penn State had 45 team sacks, a number good enough for No. 7 in the country. In 2018, the Nittany Lions led the nation in sacks, in 2017 they were No. 7, in 2016 they were No. 19 and then in 2015, Penn State once again led the country in sacks.

Spencer made Penn State’s defensive line consistently one of the best in the country — something that is much easier said than done.

Just look at some of the former players that Spencer has been able to recruit and coach at Penn State — Shareef Miller, Kevin Givens, Curtis Cothran, Carl Nassib, Austin Johnson and Anthony Zettel.

Gross-Matos is also a name that will soon be added to this impressive list, as he is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

All these players have found success in the NFL after Penn State and that is no coincidence.

But to fully understand Spencer’s impact on Penn State you can’t just rely on statistics and names.

Spencer created a culture at Penn State.

Spencer, also known as Coach Chaos, created the “wild dogs” and started the position group nickname trend for the Nittany Lions.

He started the dog tag ceremony, where the members of the defensive line pick out a dog tag with a teammate’s name on it, bonding them together for that game — a ceremony that honors the importance of dog tags to the United States military while also bringing his players together.

His units were known for being a tight-knit group and constantly pushing each other for greatness while in many ways having fun, being loose and taking after their leader.

Spencer also had weekly meals with his unit, furthering the aspect of family within the position group.

Spencer is a different, unconventional coach, but his love for his players and the game is unmatched.

And this all starts with the relationships he builds with his players.

“When you develop the relationship with them in the recruiting process and you make sure that you continue that relationship from the recruiting process to the coaching part,” Spencer said prior to the 2019 season. “I was crazy when I recruited them and I’m crazy when I’m coaching them now.”

And this all starts with Spencer’s desire to connect outside of the game of football, to be a father figure to his players.

“I think anytime that you have a player that you recruited and the parents entrust in the lives of them that you take a great responsibility for that,” Spencer said. “I’ve always felt like I’ve had a very good knack for that. I grew up without a father and I think this is probably my gift.”

Spencer truly was gifted in this aspect and it was something that the “wild dogs” took to heart and really respected.

“There’s a lot of coaches that I couldn’t really relate to and they ain’t bringing that energy that he had,” former Penn State defensive linemen and current member of the Philadelphia Eagles Miller told the Collegian prior to Penn State’s 2018 season. “The vibe just wasn’t there. You could just tell it was a different vibe with coach Spence. And he never switched up since day one.”

The time was right for Spencer to move on from Penn State, and it doesn’t come without some pain from his players, as many current players took to social media to express their gratitude and love for the coach -- a coach that is a monumental, irreplaceable loss for Penn State.

Franklin will hire another defensive line coach in the coming weeks, but the Nittany Lions will never have another coach with the same impact as Spencer.