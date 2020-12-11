It’s very unprecedented of me to write something like this, but it has to be said. This is my truth… my take.

NBC’s The Grinch Musical is horrid.

I expected this sad excuse for television to be a result of its inexcusable casting choice of Matthew Morrison as the Grinch, but that’s only the half of it.

The monstrosity opens with Denis O’Hare starring as a version of the Grinch’s old pup Max. A massive cringe right off the bat.

After the first commercial break, the scene opens with O’Hare digging through his narrating throne “looking for a snack,” butt in the camera. Pure secondhand embarrassment.

If I had to hear the grown man bark one more time, I was going to lose it.

Going with the theme of not liking O’Hare as Old Max, his song about growing up was the only musical number I did not like.

The ensemble numbers were great and very characteristic of what one would expect from the Grinch.

Now let’s continue onto the costuming.

I will admit the bright, eccentric costume choices were very Dr. Seuss-esque. However, there were flaws.

One of the characters literally had multiple worm-on-a-strings in her hair. You heard me right. Those fuzzy, colorful worms we all twirled through our fingers as children.

A note to costume designers: worm-on-a-string was a part of everyone’s childhood, so you didn’t fool anyone.

Now, for what you’ve all been waiting for: a discussion about the casting.

I will admit I did appreciate the diverse casting to include Nils Allen "Booboo" Stewart Jr. as Young Max and multiple Black main characters. I don’t recall seeing any diverse characters in the 2000’s versions of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” so this was a sight for sore eyes.

But the elephant in the room was Morrison.

I’m honestly surprised NBC thought to cast him after all the TikTok slander he has been getting from @theteenscientist and many others.

(I suggest you watch her TikToks. They’re great, but her hatred for him is contagious.)

I’ll give him credit for doing a great Grinch impression. It was reminiscent of Jim Carrey’s, but nothing will top his performance.

I did in fact NOT like his occasional hip thrusts, and when he would break the fourth wall. It was very uncomfy to say the least.

Also, he did execute an unforgivable fake fart after chugging a glass of milk.

My favorite part had to have been when he first visited Whoville in disguise. He wore a tophat, clout-like goggles and a coat. One might even say that he looked “thicc,” with two c’s.

His poorly executed Texas accent added to the comedic element in the scene.

One redeeming quality was his iconic musical number “One of a Kind.” A great source of comic relief that was very much needed at the halfway mark of the musical.

Morrison occasionally made some reference to current events, saying “I did social distancing before it was cool,” and I think I even caught a Trump impression at one point.

Oh one last thing. Did I mention the script rhymes. Like the whole time.

Dare I say, this television special is… unwatchable. But you have to watch it.

I suggest my 21+ friends make a drinking game out of it. It would definitely be effective.