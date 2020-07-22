I have worked in many jobs since I was 16. Aside from my job at Penn State, I have always been working for large corporations.

When I was 16, my first job was a short stint at a major clothing store. I was shocked at everything all of us high school kids were responsible for doing at this job.

This company had us on a constant watch for shoplifters, and even included code words for us to use over our handheld radios if we suspected someone of being “shady” or possibly shoplifting. We were acting as security for the store while attending all our other responsibilities, like interacting with customers and keeping the store in good shape. All of this hard work came with a generous wage of $8 an hour, or $8.50 if it wasn’t your first job.

This store also primarily hired white people. I remember sitting at my orientation with five other white girls who had a similar look as me. I didn’t really find it a problem then, but now as I recollect on the other employees at this store, they definitely hired practically only white people.

My next job was at what I would describe as an upscale fast food restaurant from when I was 16 until I was 19. This is the job I consider my first job, since the clothing store gave me a total of four shifts across a period of about six months.

This is also the job where I got an idea of how little large corporations care about anything other than continuing to turn a huge profit.

I can’t believe how hard I worked while I was working at this restaurant. I was also a server, so I was being paid only $2.83 an hour from the company. I made quite a lot while working here, but it was basically only from tips.

My coworkers and I were terribly overworked, and obviously underpaid, as the restaurant was paying us practically nothing.

I was also one of the few white people at this restaurant, and most of my coworkers were Black.

All of us employees at this restaurant were frequently stressed and overwhelmed due to a lack of care from the corporate office to implement more efficient procedures for daily operations at individual stores. We were always understaffed, yet extremely busy. This store also went through many managers in my years there, as people would quickly get burnt out from the high demands of such a poorly run establishment.

But, I would never blame my coworkers and managers. It was absolutely the fault of the corporate office that only cared about having as few employees as possible to continue to increase profits.

The other jobs I’ve worked have also made it completely clear that the people who work daily in these restaurants and stores are what keeps the stores running and earning money. But, many of these jobs offer little recognition or benefits to us low-level employees.

However, corporations love to be performative and act like they care about employees on social media. Companies traditionally change their logos to a rainbow version for the month of June. At the beginning of June, I think I got an email from every store I’ve ever briefly stepped in about how they are supporting Black Lives Matter.

Corporate activism is absolutely an oxymoron. An entity that is obviously inherently capitalist cannot be simultaneously fighting oppression that frequently stems from capitalism.

This social media activism is completely performative, and very rarely do these corporations look at the way they are affecting the marginalized populations who are their employees and work to do better.

Changing a profile picture to a Pride flag and releasing a statement on Black Lives Matter is not activism. It is only companies trying to appear “woke” to ensure they continue to increase profits.

It would make many people feel better about shopping at a store that you remember releasing a statement about Black Lives Matter, right? Most people aren’t sitting constantly researching how these companies treat employees or any real activism they practice, so these performative actions tend to be enough to make more money.

But to slightly contradict, the clothing store I worked at seems like they are actually doing better on social media. They are frequently highlighting people of color and challenging traditional Western standards of beauty. I’m not sure if my specific store is still mostly white people who are paid starvation wages, though. I honestly doubt the large number of white people employed changed, but I hope it did. This would demonstrate that this company’s “activism” is going beyond social media.

The restaurant I worked at has not displayed any performative activism. At least they aren’t pretending like they actually care about their large number of Black employees.

But, as consumers, I’m torn on if there is anything we can do to essentially boycott all of these companies and their performative activism. I don’t think an individual should ever feel guilty or at fault for the way corporations behave, but frequently supporting smaller businesses can definitely help.

Yet, some people aren’t in a position where it is convenient to support small businesses. The domination of large corporations in the United States has made these companies appear more frequently in practically every town and shut down small businesses in return. So, don’t feel guilty if you have no choice but to shop at places like WalMart.

Instead, use this negative energy toward corporations to continue educating yourself and others and be a real activist.

Individuals are called out for performative activism on social media, and it’s time we do the same with corporations.