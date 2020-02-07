Bernie Sanders has long been the subject of unfair scrutiny from mainstream media outlets for his ideas and beliefs.

Often, he's dismissed or cast aside as some crazy liberal who's out of touch with where the American people are ideologically.

But his recent showing at the Iowa Caucus at least partially disproves all of these tired, drawn out notions.

Sanders, along with Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, are projected to be the big winners from Tuesday's Iowa Caucus.

As of this column being written, Buttigieg lead Sanders by 0.1 percent with 97 percent of the votes in, but Democratic National Committee chairman and former United States Secretary of Labor Tom Perez ordered a recanvassing after there were inconsistencies with the votes.

This year, caucus goers could vote via an app called Shadow, which malfunctioned and caused major delays and is one of the main reasons for both the late release of voting totals and the general distrust of the Democratic establishment.

It was recently revealed that the app's founder, Tara McGowan, has deep ties to the Democratic establishment and is married to a top strategist in Buttigieg's campaign, so it stands to reason Mayor Pete would like to see this app do well and would benefit from its existence.

The fact that this app exists and was a main source of voting for the Iowa caucus already put Sanders at a disadvantage, coupled with media coverage doubting Sanders' ability to win, shows that the Democratic mainstream had it out for Sanders from the beginning.

The Associated Press came out and said they can't declare a winner, which makes it slightly disingenuous when both Buttigieg and Sanders came out and gave victory speeches, though both were expected to walk away with 11 delegates apiece.

While both Sanders' and Buttigieg's speeches seemed premature and arrogant to some, Sanders' speech highlighted an important point — he got 6,000 more votes than Buttigieg and yet he wasn't declared the outright winner.

Only in America can we have two electoral systems — the caucus and the Electoral College — where the person who received the most votes doesn't win their respective election. If that's not stymying democracy and people's voice, then I don't know what is.

But this isn't the first time Sanders has had the system rigged against him in a presidential election.

In 2016, when he was running against Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sanders endured similar attacks on his record and his policies from both Clinton and the media.

The real caveat, however, came in the form of superdelegates — these were prominent Democratic party officials whose votes carried more weight than normal pledged delegates.

So while it appears Clinton beat Sanders by over 1,000 delegates, the count when excluding superdelegates was 2,271 for Clinton and 1,820 for Sanders — a margin of just over 450 and putting Clinton short of the 2,383 total delegates needed for nomination.

These attacks and attempts to prevent Sanders from winning aren't new or surprising, but it's clear now more than ever, if progressives intend to govern and have a voice, they need to coalesce behind and stand in solidarity with Sanders, the same way he has done so often with marginalized groups.

Otherwise, we'll be left with either Trump or the status quo and given that Sanders has the most diverse coalition along racial lines, class lines, educational lines, gender identity and basically every other marker, the status quo likely won't be good enough in bringing about progressive change .

So when people say Sanders isn't electable, think about what position of power they hold and their motives — because it's often these people with the most power and the most to lose from Sanders winning who are the ones calling him out.