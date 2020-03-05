Anyone who has been to a bar has witnessed a girl who is uncomfortable with an overly-pushy guy — some of us have been that girl.

Every time Penn State sends out a text notification that a sexual assault has been reported, we are reminded of the increased risk we are at as college students.

Bartenders and bouncers are responsible for more than serving drinks and preventing underage drinking; they oversee and can control what takes place in a bar. Yet, they cannot be expected to be eagle-eyed enough to catch every instance of misconduct.

A new “drink” makes it possible for distressed bar-goers to alert bartenders to troubling situations.

Some bars are introducing a means for patrons to discreetly request help if they are uncomfortable with someone or fearful of sexual assault: the angel shot.

The angel shot goes by different names and has different implications depending on the bar, but its purpose is always to prevent sexual assaults. It was inspired by an anti-rape support service in London, which instructed women to “ask for Angela” at a bar if they needed help.

At Pickle’s in downtown State College, a customer can order a single angel shot to cue intervention or a double to insight that police should be called.

While the angel shot is not listed on drink menus, it is not exactly a secret either. After all, patrons have to be aware the code exists so they can make use of it. The code is typically advertised on posters in women’s bathroom stalls.

With the notorious statistic that one in five women will be sexually assaulted during their college years, it is perhaps unsurprising that the code is chiefly oriented toward women.

However, sexual assault is not gender-exclusive. While it is not unreasonable to argue that the angel shot should be kept quiet so sexual offenders are not made aware of it, I think it is necessary to make it known that the call for help is an option to anyone — regardless of whether they are male or female.

Though Pickle’s does not suggest the angel shot to males, Onward State reported its manager is not opposed to the idea.

The angel shot should become universal among bars. Until then, it is unfortunately an unreliable system.

Uneasy patrons should be able to approach any bartender with an angel shot order and receive assistance. Currently, however, patrons have to determine what a particular bar’s version of the angel shot is or if the bar even has one at all. The last thing someone in a desperate situation needs is a confused look from a bartender who is being enlisted to help them.

The angel shot can save people from uncomfortable sexual encounters and even has the potential to save lives.

Its reliability is questionable though. All bars must implement the same system, inform patrons of its availability and train bartenders to respond properly to truly capitalize on the angel shot’s benefits and prevent sexual assaults.