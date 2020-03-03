As the 2020 Presidential election heats up, people from across the aisle are likely to make their opinions heard.

I should preface this by clarifying I am not referring to an aisle you would find in a church. Although in the case of a wedding ceremony, you don’t want your family beefing with your spouse’s family. Anyways, back to our regularly scheduled program.

In this current hyper-polarized, vitriolic and divided political climate, it is easy to tune out the other side. It is easy to simply plug your ears and yell like a petulant child rather than deal with someone who votes for another party.

Instead, you should step out of your comfort zone and actually converse with people you don’t agree with politically. I understand how difficult this task may be for some.

Back in October of 2017, Pew Research Center released a survey documenting friendships across party lines. As you might imagine, the data revealed a disheartening truth.

According to the survey, many Republicans and Democrats have “just a few” or no friends in the opposing party. Sixty-four percent of Democrats and 55 percent of Republicans reportedly say this sentiment accurately describes their friend group.

And if it feels like this trend of not getting along is getting worse, it’s because it is.

Democrats and Republicans have always had differing ideologies and principles. Democrats often champion large-scale governments and advocate for change. Republicans have historically favored small government and protecting the values of yesteryear. Obviously both parties are entitled to their own opinions. However, the increased “us v. them” rhetoric has clearly taken its toll on the nation.

Another Pew survey reported that four out of five party members on both sides see the opposing party as unfavorable. Maybe not so surprisingly, this opposition has more than doubled since 1994 — where previously only about 16 percent of people held these negative views about the opposing political party, we now see around 44 percent of people with this belief.

I am sure this paradigm shift amongst the parties has been a gradual process, but it appears the conflict has yet to reach its ugly head. The 2016 Presidential Election showed America’s ugly side. People were being ridiculed for liking Trump or for liking Hillary. Granted, most people will agree that neither candidate was ideal. Despite this, a person who wishes to be properly educated should still listen to why people voted for them.

For instance, if you live in the Rust Belt and have been a lifelong Democrat, there is a good chance you would vote along party lines. However, when someone like Trump comes along and promises to keep industrial jobs in your town, you might be more inclined to vote for Trump.

On the same token, maybe you are a one issue voter. You only vote for candidates who are pro-choice, so you vote for Hillary.

There are justifications for voting for each candidate, but Americans do not want to hear it. “How could you vote for him/her?” is a favorite question of mine.

Informed voters often have the strongest opinions. In turn, their opinions somewhat morph into a personality trait. If their political stances and opinions are questioned, they are likely to become defensive or attack back. However, a person should be able to differentiate between their beliefs and their personality.

Before you attack someone for believing in a certain institution, perhaps it is wise to see things from their point of view. Of course, this is certainly easier said than done.

My advice to become more attentive and understanding of other voters is to start simple. If you usually watch Fox News all day and love hearing pundits praise President Trump, maybe tune into CNN or MSNBC for half an hour to see what the more left-leaning outlets have to say.

Similarly, if you enjoy watching CNN or MSNBC all day and love hearing how evil President Trump is, maybe tune into Fox News for half an hour and listen to what their pundits have to say.

If you are younger or more hip, follow someone from across the aisle on Twitter. I myself do this, and sometimes it is actually refreshing to hear what the other side has to say about things. I also find that taking in information from the party you don’t support makes you more steadfast in your beliefs.

Though that could make you more stubborn, it could also reaffirm your stances on various issues and help you better understand yourself.

I am not calling for people to watch a program until their blood boils, but maybe every once in awhile step out of your echochamber and reach across the aisle.