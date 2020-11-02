Editor’s Note: This article does not prove the existence of the Sasquatch as Braden claims, but is more of an example why he can’t be left unsupervised.

As an international man of mystery, I have encountered many strange sights and mysteries while I globe-trot the flat earth.

My journeys across the international destination that is central Pennsylvania have all been in pursuit of one thing. One creature consumes my quest and drives me to search across this terrestrial frisbee. The white whale to my Captain Ahab (except for the fact that this animal is real and white whales are not).

My life’s ambition: to find and document Bigfoot — or as a scientist like I would say, Sasquatch.

A Sasquatch (g.fictitious, from the Greek word Σασκατψησς meaning “to make up for fools'') is a North American land mammal that is supposedly “not real.” But that’s just what they want us to think. Sasquatch are approximately 8 to 12 ft tall, hairy ape-like animals that primarily eat beef jerky.

Their natural habitat is typically wooded areas (with enough privacy for a person to put on an ape suit without anyone knowing). Despite irrefutable photo evidence from the worst quality cameras ever to have existed, mainstream science refuses to confirm the existence of Sasquatches as fact simply for “lack of evidence or any scientific methodology.”

I reached to various “science” professors for comment, and I received no answers to questions, but instead more attempts to cover up the truth such as, “This class is ASTRO 5, please stop spamming me,” and “Braden, if you would just do your homework assigned on Canvas every week, you might have a chance of passing this class.”

I believe it is my duty as an investigative journalist to seek out the truth that no one else will.

The Sasquatch is not a myth like the Loch Ness Monster, (insert Scottish accent here) “Nessie” or the chupacabra. I intend to prove the existence of Sasquatches once and for all. Thus, this weekend I descended into the wilderness of Mount Nittany to find the creature of large feet.

The arduous ¾ miles up the mountain were harsh. I was told by fellow climbers that there was nowhere to rent a pack mule, and instead, I had to carry my own gear up the slope. My rations quickly ran out when I realized that my tin of gatorade I had was just powder with no liquid. Dehydration or not, I was determined to keep going.

Night set in, and since Sasquatches are nocturnal I knew I would be able to find one. But the night also brought the cold, and I then realized my decision to wear shorts — in case I needed to use my natural athleticism if a Squatch got aggressive — was a big mistake.

The Sasquatch calls I had rehearsed in my mirror for years were not summoning the creature. My starvation and the cold meant I lacked the energy to go any further as I swallowed handfuls of Gatorade powder in order to stay alive. I collapsed and dreamt of a Squatch feeding me beef jerky.

When I woke the next morning, I began to make the long 100 yard journey back to the parking lot, resigned to failure.

I have now realized that the problem is not that Sasquatches are not real (of course they are). I also could not be wrong, for I am too great a scientist, too great a journalist, a proverbial, “baller and scholar.”

The problem is facts.

Using evidence and logic in order to find truth is lame. Instead, I propose that truth is just whatever I think or feel.

Under that rigorous scientific doctrine, I assure you that the Sasquatch is as real as you, me or the aliens that live in my dorm hall.