Editor’s Note: It is the position of The Daily Collegian Board of Editors that “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, but only because we’re scared of Braden.

As we continue through the holiday season, many will begin to rewatch classic Christmas movies to get into a festive spirit.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (hopefully not the disturbing Jim Carrey one), “Elf” and many more will be playing on televisions across the country as many avoid actually interacting with their families.

However, one Christmas film and overall cinematic masterpiece is often disrespected and often accused of not being a Christmas movie. Such slander is ill-befitting of “Die Hard,” one of the two perfect movies ever made (the other being “Shrek 2,” of course). “Die Hard” is objectively a Christmas movie, and any argument to the contrary is simply a modern “Bah Humbug.”

For the unenlightened, “Die Hard” is a 1985 action flick starring Bruce Willis as John McClane, a NYPD officer, who attends his wife’s Christmas Eve office party in a L.A. skyscraper in order to save his marriage. McClane must save much more when the building is taken over by terrorists led by the menacing Hans Gruber played by the late, great Alan Rickman in his first on-screen role. Tensions rise as McClane attempts to rescue the hostages, stop the terrorists and navigate the building — all while barefoot.

As everyone who has seen this movie knows, “Die Hard” is literally perfect, and if you have never seen it, stop reading this column and go watch it immediately.

But back to why “Die Hard” is undeniably a Christmas film.

The plot hinges on the events in the film taking place on Christmas Eve. McClane is visiting his family for Christmas. The terrorists target the building on Christmas Eve because they know there’s a party going on and that there will be limited security. The climax of the film relies upon McClane having access to wrapping paper. “Die Hard” can only happen at Christmas.

The aesthetic of the film is unmistakably Christmas.

The violence and action of the film is juxtaposed with the twinkling lights and bright holiday decorations. In one of the film’s most iconic scenes, McClane threatens the terrorists by writing, “Now I have a machine gun, Ho-Ho-Ho,” on the clothes of a terrorist dressed as Santa. What is more festive than that?

The soundtrack features yuletide tunes of “Let It Snow” and Run D.M.C.’s “Christmas in the Hollis.” The score also utilizes Christmas music by using an orchestration of “Winter Wonderland” to ratchet up tension, and Beetohoven’s “Ode to Joy” as the theme for Hans Gruber and the terrorists.

The names of the characters are even Christmas-themed with John McClane’s wife named Holly, and Hans Gruber being an allusion to Franz Gruber, author of “Silent Night.”

On a much deeper level, the thematic heart of “Die Hard” is directly tied to the core of Christmas. The message of the film is ultimately a reaffirmation of the holiday season.

The imagery of Santa traveling down chimneys delivering gifts is mirrored by McClane’s tight travels through the air vents of the building. But instead of toys, McClane is delivering the sweet, sweet gift of freedom to the hostages. The terrorists target the office building as a representation of the greed and consumerism that have come to define Christmas. The film purposefully juxtaposes the iconography of Christmas with the on-screen violence: bright reds come from McClane’s feet severely bleeding, falling snow is instead ash from an explosion, and the Christmas decorations cover up how most of the building is unbuilt. John and Holly McClane’s marital feud comes from a disagreement about Holly getting a really good job in L.A., while John is still an NYPD officer. John McClane learns throughout the film that family is the most important thing he has, and that he should let go of his job in order to keep his family together.

Ultimately, it’s easy to see why “Die Hard” is not only a Christmas movie, but the best Christmas movie.