Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian accepts op-eds from a variety of authors, and sometimes flies. The following does not reflect the editorial opinion of the Collegian.

Bzzzz, Bzzzz. Buzzz... My fellow Americans, I am writing to you today to express my position on what I did at the vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

You may know me as, “that fly that was on Mike Pence’s head,” but most know me as Comrade Yuri Flyreson, and I am the vice presidential candidate for the American Insect Communist Party.

While my stunt may not have been the most effective way to introduce my party’s platform, I was shut out from the debate by the capitalist pigs at C-Span who replied to my request to join the debate by saying “No.”

I expected the corporate overlords to shut me out from the debate as my message would have challenged their power and, of course, I am a fly.

You may be asking yourself, “Is a fly even able to run for the American presidency?” There is nothing in the Constitution that says a fly cannot be president, and in the landmark Supreme Court case Airbud v. Logic, it was ruled that a fly president would be “good enough.”

I am 35 (fly) years old and I am a natural-born citizen. I was born in a rotting apple core right here in Pennsylvania.

This November, you have a choice to make about who should lead this country. Currently, both major party candidates simply perpetuate bourgeois goals onto us, the people.

The non-political fringe value concepts such as democracy, separation of powers and rule of law — which have no place in our communist utopia. The gentle laborer shall no longer be alienated from the fruits of his labor.

In this stage of late capitalism, both man and insect alike can no longer take value in the commercialization of their existence.

That’s why the American Insect Communist Party’s presidential nominee, Vladimir Praying Mantis, and I have been going around the nation speaking to the proletariat rabble about why you should vote for us this upcoming election.

No longer shall a simple worker bee’s honey be stolen and given to the queen in Nevada. No longer shall ants toil for picnic scraps.

From each according to his ability, to each according to his means.

I know that both communism and insects are tough sells for the American presidency. Voters are not looking for gulags or insect stings.

But once Vladimir Praying Mantis and I take our place in the White House, everything will be great.

We’re just gonna do a little bit of political oppression to get things done. Little things like no more bug spray or no more free press.

So comrades, are you ready to join us for the glorious revolution that lies ahead?

This November, write-in Vlad and Yuri for president and vice president of the United States and remember to fork over your capitalist rubbles for this campaign. Together, we can show the bourgeois that Marxism is all the buzz.