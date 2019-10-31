When I noticed this column would come out on Halloween, I knew I had to write about it. I thought of relevant topics. Cultural appropriation with costumes? Nah, too touchy. The dangers of sending kids out trick-or-treating without parents to supervise them? Everyone already knows. Then I paused. Wait, these are all political. Since when is October 31 so political?

I feathered the cobwebs that obscured my childhood memories and remembered what should be obvious: Halloween is meant to be fun.

Horror movies, pumpkins, Reese’s, costumes and the thrill of the night are what should have come to mind. When I was a kid ringing doorbells, the scariest part of this ghoulish holiday was a rubber spider brushing my leg. The most chilling thing to me as an adult is the observation that everything surrounding the holiday has become political.

My costume last year — a “fake news” reporter — was political. My fedora, suspenders and copy of a parody newspaper were funny, yes, but still political. It was a far cry from my childhood when I dressed up as a fairy princess and my brother donned an inflatable dinosaur.

Just a few years ago, kids could realize their fantasies and be whatever they wanted. Standards have become so stiff, however, that a simple bride costume is thought to promote forced child marriage. If that sounds like an exaggeration, it isn’t. Kmarts in Australia pulled a bride outfit from shelves after an online petition complained it was inappropriate and encouraged sex trafficking.

Even sugary candied apples and king-size Hershey bars have turned sour. I remember when the candy inspections began. I lugged my treat bag home and spilled it out to sort by chocolates and hard candy, my mouth watering at the cavities-to-be. But I was stopped from diving in until my parents could give each sweet a once-over. News had been warning of laced wrappers and razor blades pressed into apples.

A night meant to be spooky because of cotton cobwebs and exclamations of “boos” is now frightening for all the wrong reasons. A night for the kids has become yet another political statement.

Let’s take Halloween back. Let kids be kids. Let the little girls who want to be a bride be a bride. The problem is that we have grown up and now insist on complicating what we once knew to be simple. Instead of dragging children and Halloween into adulthood, we should recall our own childhood trick-or-treat outings. Forget what implications we can make and instead remember what is clearly intended. Let’s put a hold on being offended and enjoy the haunted houses and the jack-o-lanterns.