Hillary Clinton has been a part of the American political scene for over 30 years, and in the process, has become one of the most polarizing figures in history during that time.

Her 2016 run for president saw her win the popular vote by more than 3 million votes over Donald Trump, who wiped the floor with Clinton in the Electoral College.

It was unlikely she would've sought public office again or run for president a third time. She could've stayed out of the spotlight and become a lecturer or a professor or sat on a corporate board and made even more money than she already has.

But instead, Clinton has insisted on relitigating the 2016 Democratic primary wherein she got 3 million more votes and almost 1,000 more delegates than runner-up Bernie Sanders.

Sanders rightly criticized Clinton's record on everything from her votes for the Iraq War to her close ties to Wall Street to her foreign policy as Secretary of State.

Clinton would often fire back, and the two would exchange blows.

But that could be chalked up to the spirit of a campaign and trying to win a major political party's nomination for president.

Now though, Clinton has taken to attacking Sanders once again, this time on a more personal level, alleging that Sanders has few fans and is hurting the future of the Democratic Party.

Maybe Clinton is threatened by Sanders' rise because she does know that Sanders' positions — Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, championing the working class and making sweeping criminal justice and higher education reforms — are all wildly popular and represent the best of the Democratic Party.

After all, Clinton took a lot of Sanders' positions and moved to the left in the primary and the general, suggesting she perhaps saw some merit to his positions.

People like to invoke Franklin Roosevelt and other progressive champions when talking about all of the successes of the Democratic Party, but few people bring up Bill Clinton and his milquetoast, moderate reforms that he pushed.

Yet people try to flex their progressive bona fides and still oppose much of Sanders' platform, instead promoting some middle of the road liberalism where they don't really fight and champion for much.

Clinton has fought for causes in the past, yes, but she's also an incredibly wealthy white woman who has had an inordinate amount of privilege for much of her adult life.

It's a weighty charge, but with Trump in office, it's hard to imagine Clinton has been forced to change her lifestyle much and still has much of the same privilege and same status she had before.

Meanwhile, Sanders has railed against the political elite and bucked the status quo, suggesting perhaps Clinton would have to change things up.

She's quick to tweet her thoughts, sit in front of a camera or talk to reporters and be revered as some clairvoyant, must listen to pundit, but it's done harm to people of color whose stories and voices need to be heard as well.

Sanders has long been a fierce advocate for marginalized communities, rallying around Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, but it's still important that he gives people of color platforms and voices as well.

But when leaders from communities of color can't get the airtime or the column inches because of the media landscape, it's not hard to believe we keep hearing from the same voices.

The ironic part about all of Clinton's criticism of Sanders is that a new CNN poll has Sanders leading the primary field, while Clinton herself got major support from Sanders in Clinton's efforts to beat Trump, campaigning for Clinton in states she didn't bother to show up in.

Hillary Clinton has done some good and important things in her political career — standing up against the Defense of Marriage Act, opposing President Bush's tax cuts and voting against Samuel Alito and John Roberts to be on the Supreme Court, to name a few.

But now, with the stakes of the 2020 Democratic Primary and ensuing general election incredibly high, Clinton has done more harm than good in fighting for progressive causes and trying to beat Trump by decrying Sanders to the extent she has.