I’ve seen multiple online debates about concerns with the new popularity of thrifting. The discussions are centered on how those who don’t have a low income should not be “stealing” the good thrift finds from those who need it.

But the idea of thrifting clothes should be more than just providing options for people with a low-income — thrifting continues the upcycling of clothes, which often would otherwise be going to a landfill.

The more people that donate their clothes, the more room there is for people to thrift and upcycle. Not only are these clothes prevented from filling landfills, but thrifting also discourages large corporations from making more clothes.

I have been an avid thrifter since discovering my local Goodwill Outlet Store that sells clothes in a “pay by the pound” style. In a large warehouse, dozens of bins fill the room with donated clothing where individuals come from near and far to get cheaper, used clothes.

Penn State has seen its own transition of this typical thrift store. Previously only having the options of Goodwill and Plato’s Closet, different thrifting options have been added to the area.

This is seen in the addition of the store Chute on E. Beaver Ave., a student-created laundry business and upcycling clothing store. Chute’s prices may not be quite as cheap as a traditional thrift store, but it still utilizes upcycling in a positive way.

Also, many Penn State Instagram thrifting accounts have been created where crafty students upcycle thrifted finds in their own ways. From Penn State retro clothes to game day looks, these Instagram accounts make it so students don’t have to buy their tenth game-day shirt that they cut and ruined.

Though I do understand those voicing frustration about people who are well-off shopping at thrift stores — thrifting is very important for some to afford clothing.

But if I did not have a thrifting option, I would not own most of my sustainable clothes. Had I not thrifted, I would have continued to give in to the retail stores that make clothes in large factories in other countries.

I believe there is a bigger picture: thrifting’s effect on the environment.

As the popularity of thrifting and donating clothes increases, its effect on the environment and the clothing industry improves.

Different thrifting outlets and its ultimate mainstream appeal has transformed the shopping industry and feelings about clothing upcycling. Penn States is just one example of the new popularity of thrifting that should be encouraged.

It is also up to society and these thrifting outlets to assure that the prices should not increase despite the increase of popularity. This assures that low-income buyers can continue to afford clothing.

Personally, I also appreciate thrift stores for their ability to welcome all types of individuals. It gives many people the creative freedom to transform their outfits and not feel bound to retail stores — which often target certain shoppers based upon the store’s ideal customer.

Though my income cannot speak for those who solely depend on thrifted clothes, I think that a society that encourages reusing clothes is ideal. In a world of consumerism, it is important for all to know what they need and what they can give up to benefit others.