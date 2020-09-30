The 2020 presidential election will be the first major election I will have the privilege of casting a vote in.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters, and overall the world being a much different place than it was in February, this year will likely be much different for voters across the country.

While I can’t speak for everyone, being able to vote in a monumental election such as this one has become more than just a simple task or duty.

Mail-in voting has become a viable alternative to long lines and crowded polling centers that would surely break social distancing guidelines, but there has been an abundance of controversy surrounding this voting method.

From delays in shipping to using the correct envelopes to send ballots in, there are many issues when ensuring voting is done efficiently and correctly.

I am a registered voter in Pennsylvania, with my polling place two and a half hours away in my hometown. So as someone who will rely on mail-in voting, I too have concerns about the process — but I won’t let it discourage me from casting my vote.

I filled out my request for a mail-in ballot with my school address well before coming back to State College, and I expect to see it soon.

While I am expecting many other college voters will experience the same anticipation and eagerness to cast their vote, I am feeling nervous, too.

The timing of these mail-in ballots will be imperative to a fair and just election, and I am hoping it all works out.

Discarded ballots will surely become a hot news topic in the coming weeks, and after seeing instructional videos on stuffing the ballot correctly and making sure the secrecy envelope is used correctly, I know I will take extra caution when doing my own.

I have never been someone who has been extremely into politics and the conversations surrounding the two-party system because it always seemed so impossible to understand. So as someone who lives in an important swing state, I took a lot of time over quarantine to better educate myself.

I began doing what I should have been doing from the start and started reading news articles every day and keeping up with trending topics surrounding the election.

As a senior majoring in journalism, I had always found value in reading all types of news, because not only does it help me become a better writer, but it also gives me the ability to converse on a wider variety of topics.

Another thing of importance to me in voting this fall is thinking over and over about my political stances on a variety of topics, something that comes with growing up.

I have never been vocal about my views on any topics, and I never really felt compelled to think about them until recently.

Everyone has their own morals, religions, cultures and lifestyles — and I for one like to think the importance of being a good listener is the most important way to find your own voice in this whirlwind of an election year.

From reading, listening and thinking, I have done my best to prepare for this year’s election, and while this entire column may seem like a weird way to get my thoughts out onto paper, I think others may be feeling similarly about being included in this election.

The outcome of the election is sure to change the landscape of our country once again, as it does every four years, and while voting may be different this year, the mail-in ballot debacle will surely be news.