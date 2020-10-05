Editor’s Note: I don't know what's happening any more. I don’t know why we publish this malarky.

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man's best friend. Inside of a dog it's too dark to read.” -Groucho Marx

I don’t think I should have to read in order to get a degree in philosophy. I came to college to learn, not to read.

Why do I have to read in all of my classes? Just think about how insane it is that we have to read in order to pass a class.

At the beginning of the semester, you have to sell your soul to downtown bookstores, and then you’re expected to read the books you purchased. What?

It’s the professor’s job to teach, but now they contract it out to some book that costs me an arm and a leg.

It’s not like professors have advanced degrees and have been trained to teach in classrooms at the university level. It’s not like students are assigned readings in order to further their intellectual subject matter and chances to succeed in their classes and the future.

There are some steps that the university and professors can take so that reading for courses is more tolerable. May I suggest only assigning picture books or adding illustrations to other texts?

Søren Kierkegaard’s “Concluding Unscientific Postscript to Philosophical Fragments” would be a page turner if it had a few illustrations, maybe even coloring pages in the back.

Also, classes could be assigned shorter reading segments. For instance, instead of reading a variety of journalistic articles for sociology, I could just get the news I need for the class from Twitter.

Twitter news is just as accurate as news sources with editorial standards after all.

Not only is reading lame, it’s kind of sketch. Think about it... actually don’t. That’s exactly what books want us to do.

Don’t think, just rant.

Being exposed to a variety of ideas and new viewpoints; understanding complex and nuanced subjects and thus expanding one’s intellect; appreciating the aesthetic quality of written word and the poetry of language... this does not sound good to me.

I should never have to be challenged in my education, nor should I have to put in effort.

Reading in college has become too radical and I see only one option at this point: we must ban reading on campus.

A zero tolerance policy for words that are written or typed sounds ideal.

I have thought about universities designating a “Reading Area” of a few benches out of the way from everyone else so that no one would have to breathe in the fumes of reading.

I say we demolish the Pattee and Paterno Libraries — however, many have expressed doubts to me about this plan.

They say, “You can’t get rid of reading in college,” or, “It’s literally just a paragraph, read it.” Some have even said, “Sir this is a Starbucks. Please stop yelling at our customers.”

But I know I’m right. So if you are reading this, stop reading.

But don’t stop reading this. I need the validation.

But don’t read anything else. Unless I’ve written it.