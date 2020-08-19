I’ve been told I come across as a rather chill person.

It takes a lot for me to be in a situation where I feel the need to outwardly express any strong negative emotions. I’m not sure if this is because I’m typically an optimistic person, or if I don’t want to inconvenience other people. I think it’s a combination of both, and a general fear of appearing vulnerable.

But inside, I worry a lot. I have a lot of trouble being present and am instead constantly trying to plan my next move, whether it’s for late in the day, week, or even years in the future.

I’m constantly giving my friends advice that I usually can’t follow myself:

“Nothing matters anyway.”

“Everyone is much more concerned about themselves than they are about you.”

“Whatever is meant to happen in the future will happen. There’s no point in wasting time worrying about what you can’t control.”

My newer friends must think I’ve reached the peak of enlightenment myself when I throw these phrases around.

I was born in September, so I’m a Virgo. Virgos are usually casted as perfectionists, overthinkers, organized and meticulous.

I don’t actively follow astrology, nor do I know very much about it. But, I do know that a good way to describe myself is that I’m a Virgo who does not seem like it from the outside but is absolutely a stereotypical Virgo on the inside.

I’ve been planning everything for as long as I can remember. I remember looking at different colleges’ websites when I was in sixth grade. I think many people can relate that it just makes me feel much better and more secure if I know what the future holds. I worry that I’m somehow missing out or “behind” if I don’t have the next five to ten years perfectly planned.

Even though I’m constantly thinking about the future to feel less anxious, I know my happiness and inner peace definitely indirectly correlates with how much I’m thinking about the future.

The past few months have certainly destroyed some of the plans I started crafting for my college experience.

When talking to my therapist for the first time in over a year last week, I came to the realization that I’ve basically shut down emotionally since March. I have chosen to have no reaction to the things happening in my life to avoid feeling upset about how I suddenly have little control over not only my future but also the present.

I want to learn that expressing emotions and actually feeling my feelings is fine. We’re literally in a global pandemic; I think my friends and family would expect me to have emotions other than “neutral.”

I am writing this mostly to hold myself accountable in remembering that I don’t need to have everything planned. Uncertainty is fine, and can be great even. The happiest and freest I’ve felt is when I’m being the most spontaneous.

Also, I want to really start taking my own advice that nothing really matters. I don’t mean this in a nihilistic way. Instead, I want to remember that if the future I have meticulously planned doesn’t exactly work out (basically what is happening to me right now), I’ll be alright. We’re all going to die, so I don’t want to waste the majority of my time worrying about the next step.

I love being with people and making people laugh. I love music and art. I love writing. I love experiencing new things and places. This is what I want to focus on instead of the inner pressure to be constantly succeeding.