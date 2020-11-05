Standing in the slow, lethargic line at the Bryce Jordan Center, I felt my pulse quicken each time I took a step forward.

I waited over an hour and a half on my feet to vote. Within that time, I expressed my exasperation with the lengthy process, but once I had my ballot in my hands and the mysterious machine in front of me read that my vote had been counted, I physically felt a rush of serotonin wash over me.

I felt so accomplished voting in my first presidential election, but last night the stress began to kick in.

Watching political analysts and experts on NBC News whose names I didn’t even know fight over election results, electoral votes and projected polling statistics started to make me nauseous.

With exhaustion weighing over me the next morning, I sat down in my morning class and listened as my journalism ethics professor talked to us about trauma.

Traumatic events overwhelm the ordinary systems of care that give people a sense of control, connection and meaning. People can experience burnout symptoms in the aftermath and be emotionally drained.

Presidential elections like this one can cause trauma, and we need to look out for one another throughout the process.

A psychological study published in the Journal of American College Health found that 25% of young adults exhibited symptoms often seen in those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after the 2016 presidential election.

The researchers surveyed nearly 800 undergraduate students at Arizona State University on their stress levels two to three months after the election. The average stress score of students was comparable to the stress scores expressed by witnesses to mass shootings up to seven months after the event.

Experts felt that the personal dialogue in the 2016 election that deliberately attacked marganalized groups and women hit closer to home than normal election topics like foreign and economic policy.

The same comments and sentiments that are echoed in today’s election can be felt even more by the population during a global pandemic.

It’s human instinct to feel anxiety and stress over an event that we are emotionally invested in. However, ruminating on possible election results is a counterproductive habit, known as defensive pessimism.

It’s okay to take a step back from thinking about the election, and it’s actually beneficial for your mental health.

Focus on the parts of your life that you can control, like how you spend your time, and schedule in activities that you can look forward to. You’ve already done your part by voting in the election.

Now remember to just breathe.