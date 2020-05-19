Editor's note: Langan Life is a regular opinion column written by Collegian staffer James Langan. In his columns, Langan peruses a variety of topics, from travel to home life to, well, his deep-seated hatred of Stuart Little.

I’ll just say it — I hate Stuart Little. No need for me to beat around the bush.

He is an absolute embarrassment to famous mice everywhere — like Remy from “Ratatouille” or Jerry from “Tom and Jerry” — and deserves every last insult and criticism I am going to dish out about him and his movie.

To prove my qualification for writing this, I can tell you I am a devoted fan and member of the “I Hate Stuart Little” Facebook group.

As you read, you will learn of my disdain for the rodent as well as the absolute absurdity of his first movie. I can’t stomach the thought of watching the second one — there’s a bird or something.

I don’t know and I don’t want to know. Anyway, here we go.

Let me paint you a picture — you’re a sad, poor orphan whose only wish is to be adopted. One day, a sprightly young couple strolls into your orphanage. Your pulse is racing and you can barely contain the excitement at the thought of maybe getting a family.

Now, forget all that and go sing “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” because that couple just walked out the door with a mouse — a mouse for goodness sake.

Next, let us take a look at the deceivingly wonderful Mr. and Mrs. Little. I have never adopted a child, and neither have they, as we saw. However, I would suspect an orphanage would take some time to consider hopeful parents before handing over one of their orphans.

Surely, if anyone in this dystopian world had a brain, they would raise an eyebrow at two adults trying to adopt a mouse — or maybe the people at the orphanage know Stuart is evil.

I declare the Littles undeniably insane and unfit to adopt a mouse, let alone raise a child. Now I could accept these “little” issues from a low-budget, meaningless film, but they spent north of $100 million on the atrocity.

Stuart Little seems innocent enough so far, right? Just a stroke of luck the Littles chose him, right? Wrong.

He is as clever as he is diabolical. Stuart appears to hype up the other orphans to the Littles, saying how one kid can do a handstand and the other can run fast — as if Stuart doesn’t already know a talking mouse is surely more impressive to the absolute wackadoos he’s dealing with. That is the equivalent of me flying, and then pointing to a kid riding a bike and saying, “But look at what he can do.”

Now, if that’s not enough evidence for you to be convinced this movie is nonsense, the Littles then bring Stuart home — a lovely Victorian-style abode sandwiched between two skyscrapers right across the street from Central Park. Surely, the Littles must have great jobs to afford it, but we’ll get to that.

The Littles forgot about one, little problem with this adoption — they have a cat. Maybe “Tom and Jerry” doesn’t exist in their universe, because that is something you should think about when adopting a mouse. In a matter of moments, Snowbell, the family cat who apparently can’t talk to humans, eats Stuart. Did they not see this coming?

Then, Snowbell coughs up Stuart. All is well until George, the Littles’ human son, arrives. George is unhappy with the adoption of Stuart, and I would be too if I expected to get a human being to be my brother but got a pet instead. George is the hero of this film in the early going. He is the only one with any sense.

Also, why is Stuart a “son” but Snowbell a pet? That is blatant speciesism.

The Littles, excited to introduce their new “son” to the family, have a party. One would think Mrs. Little would mention to her relatives the aspect of Stuart that is so unique (the fact that he is a mouse) but no, she doesn’t. Then, the family comes with gifts such as a bike and a bowling ball. Just when you think someone is going to call out the ridiculousness of the situation, all the Littles laugh it off.

George, once again, saved the day as the voice of reason, prompting him to drop the line that made me clap and cheer: “He’s not my brother. He’s a mouse.”

The problems keep on coming for Stuart when he embarrases Snowbell in front of his friends, which prompts Snowbell to — get this — put a hit on Stuart with a cat mob.

We are then brought to a remote-control boat race, which looked to be the social event of the season. At this point, George and Stuart were thick as thieves — and I can’t stomach another minute of this movie. By some ridiculous miracle, George and Stuart win the race.

Soon after, two mice show up claiming they are Stuart’s parents in what I guess was the cat mob’s version of “taking it easy on someone.” Of course, the Littles do no research — nor do they run background checks on the mice — and hand Stuart (their child) over after a two-minute conversation.

George then gives Stuart a remote-control car for him to get around. Here’s the problem with that — it is a remote-control car, but Stuart somehow drives this around for the remainder of the film with no one controlling it. Did George do some engineering in a deleted scene?

When the Littles find out the mice weren’t Stuart’s real parents, the police get involved, which prompts the cat mob to go through with the original plan of killing Stuart. The mice tell Stuart about this and send him home.

He drives his “remote-control” car through New York City without a license and Stuart stands well below the driving age, with most accounts placing him between the ages of 2 and 7. Only someone as devious as Stuart could get away with this.

In the end, Snowbell rescues Stuart from the cat mob, and I am left unsatisfied and angry.

You may be thinking that I didn’t really go in too hard on Stuart, but rather the movie as a whole. This is only because I fear for my life.

Stuart’s powers as a manipulator know no bounds. He somehow convinced person after person it was normal to associate with a talking mouse.

He used these powers to bring home a tick above $300 million at the box office — which also means he has the wealth and influence to send the cat mob after me.