Bernie Sanders has made corporate greed his public enemy number one.

He rails against it at nearly every juncture, and he's become well known for his talking point about the top one percent of this country owning disproportionate shares of wealth.

It's a powerful message and one which Sanders has articulated consistently for years.

Recently, Sanders took a swipe at an unlikely corporation, but one which is one of the worst offenders of furthering income and class inequality — Major League Baseball.

Recently, the MLB announced a plan to drastically cut the number of Minor League teams — 42 to be exact — in an effort to save money.

Major League Baseball took in over $10 billion in revenue last year, marking the 16th straight season where the sport's revenue has increased, and yet the salaries of minor league players are at or close to poverty level.

That's wholly unacceptable and Sanders is right to rail against the greed of many of these billionaire MLB owners who insist on having a hand in slashing payroll, both at the major and minor league levels.

Sanders met with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss this wholesale dismemberment and at least partial destruction of baseball as we know it.

There are countless stories of minor leaguers having to work multiple jobs in the offseason just to make ends meet while their major league counterparts are getting record contracts.

I'm not saying minor leaguers need to make millions of dollars a year, but they deserve to be paid far better than poverty-level wages.

Don't take my word for it though.

Sanders did a great job laying out his position in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

In it he discussed his upbringing in Brooklyn and how he saw what the Dodgers did for his community in terms of cohesion, giving his community an identity and even going so far as to call it "a social phenomenon."

There's one quote of Sanders' that really stands out though.

As he does so well and has done so often before, he issues a moral challenge to those entities continuing to uphold the classist systems in our country, and he spared no expense in including the MLB in his attacks.

"Baseball cannot be looked at as another business, to make as much money as possible, especially given the fact they made $1.2 billion in profits last year. That’s pretty good. And you don’t have to shut down minor league teams in order to make a bit more," Sanders said in the LA Times interview.

Sanders humanizes the issue eloquently and speaks from experience of the minor league team in Burlington, Vermont when taking the MLB to task.

Sanders is right on nearly every issue and he stands in true solidarity with the working class and labor movement of this country.

Now, he's championing another fight — the fight to save minor league baseball and the communities it so profoundly affects — and he should be commended for it.