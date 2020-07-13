I remember loving kindergarten.

In some ways, it was a year of learning to use my hands. How to cut a circle, how to play Ring Around the Rosie, how to write the alphabet, how to dig through the sand table. Sensory experiences are how we learn as humans, something especially vital for young kids.

This beautiful, raw connection that kids have to the world around them is exactly why I’m scared for schools to reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I saw a tweet this morning that really helped put words to how I’ve been feeling. User @deelizabeth_ tweeted, “Former teacher perspective: It’s a trap to get sucked into the ‘teachers are heroes’ narrative. If schools reopen and teachers die, I guarantee we’ll hear ppl (namely politicians) say things like ‘that teacher was a hero, they gave their lives,’ etc. No. reject this, now and later.”

I’m not a teacher, but this sentiment that many seem to be expecting teachers to be martyrs makes me feel sick — my mother is a kindergarten teacher.

Once a year, my mother gets laryngitis. It, along with other illnesses, is a predictable consequence of working with 20 four-year-olds every day. Kids at that age are still learning to cover their coughs and sneezes and many still have to be prompted to wash their hands after using the bathroom.

My mother loves her job more than anything. Every year she loves the kids in her class with her entire soul.

But she should not be forced into a position where she is at an extremely high risk for the coronavirus, and she should not then be hailed a hero for a role she was forced into. Don’t get me wrong, teachers are “heroes” every day as they shape the future. But expecting teachers to put their lives on the line is twisted. It shouldn’t be celebrated because it shouldn’t happen in the first place.

This narrative sometimes surfaces after school shootings, too, often in conversations about whether or not teachers should be armed. Teachers should be expected to love and care for the children in their classes, but it should not be normal to expect a teacher to be ready and willing to die. I don’t think that’s selfish to say, either. Teachers have one of the most important jobs in the world, but they absolutely have the right to protect their own health and families first.

And this isn’t just about younger kids. As a college student, I fear for the safety of my professors. Though young adults and older children aren’t often as hands-on in their learning, the mass crowds and stuffy classrooms could easily become ground zero. Penn State is already commonly referred to as a “petri dish.” And just like the teachers of young kids, professors are people outside of their jobs, often serving as caretakers to their family or pursuing other passions as well.

Shaheen Pasha, a wonderful Penn State professor, tweeted about this the other day, and I think it’s a perfect ending note from a professor herself:

I know there is no easy answer in regard to how students should learn during the pandemic. I am not calling out any specific school or university for their decisions to reopen — rather, the toxic societal expectations put on those who already give so much.