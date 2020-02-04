In an age where technology is seemingly advancing daily, only one Democratic presidential hopeful has addressed this phenomenon.

Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who is currently running for president. Among the Democratic candidates left, including the late addition of Michael Bloomberg, Yang is the only one who has rightfully blown the whistle on artificial intelligence.

Yang previously worked as a tech executive and saw firsthand how technology is rapidly advancing. He also believes that artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to put millions out of jobs — and he is right.

The United States is lagging. China is currently running laps around the U.S. and the rest of the world in the field of AI.

In 2017, the Communist Party of China set 2030 as the deadline for becoming the world's leader in AI technology. A key aspect of this goal is making China a hub for research and a home to future tech companies.

AI analyst Joy Dantong Ma at the Paulson Institute commented on the current AI race between the U.S. and China going forward.

"If America loses its openness edge, then the country risks pushing AI talents right back into the arms of its competitors, including China," Ma said.

In January 2018, Yang was in a Thai restaurant in Manhattan and acknowledged the dangers of falling behind in the field of AI. "All you need is self-driving cars to destabilize society...we're going to have a million truck drivers out of work who are 94 percent male, with an average level of education of high school or one year of college," Yang said.

Further, many of these middle class truck drivers are a key working-class demographic for President Trump regarding reelection.

Yang went on to say that these self-driving cars could cause riots in the streets. While that may a bit of an overreaction, Yang does recognize where AI could be headed. AI has the potential to make millions of jobs obsolete overnight.

Take fast-food restaurant workers for example. If you have been inside of a Taco Bell or a McDonald's recently, you would realize you can now order your food on a touch screen. Inventions like those could put thousands of people out of work and, in turn, save these companies millions of dollars.

A 2017 report by consulting firm McKinsey & Company concluded that by 2030, nearly one third of all American jobs could disappear. Though, other reports state new jobs would later be invented.

Yang has proposed to deal with the robot takeover with his Freedom Dividend. Essentially everyone between the ages of 18 and 64 would receive $1000 a month to stifle poverty and render unemployment almost nonexistent, once AI inevitably starts to erase certain jobs.

This, however, is not the solution. I think the way the U.S. combats China in terms of AI is to fund research grants and tech companies to create more AI. There needs to be a Department of AI/Technology within the U.S. government that is well-versed in the technology field and able to further AI in the US.

Yang is the only candidate who has addressed the evolution of AI and how it can impact our nation in the near future.