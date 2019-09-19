The Fermi paradox is wrong; We’ve already discovered extraterrestrials, and they’re being hidden here on Earth. At least, that’s what the meme says.

Sept. 20 is quickly approaching, and with it is our time to finally go out and “see them aliens” as enlisted by a viral Facebook event. Matty Roberts, a college student, created a Facebook event in June to storm Area 51 and uncover its secrets. The page is laden with memes, with its proposed strategy being that raiders outrun bullets by leaning forward and thrusting their arms back like the anime character Naruto. An astounding 2.1 million Facebook users marked that they were going to the event that is now just days away.

It would be hilarious to turn on the TV and see a news helicopter broadcasting millions of people rushing at barbed wire in a Naruto-style run to kidnap an alien pet. However, the safest outcome would be no outcome at all. As much as I would love to see a swarm of meme-enthusiasts surrounding baffled guards in the Nevada desert, I know realistically that that situation would go south.

It should be obvious that the event was postulated as a joke, but there is a dangerous possibility if anyone takes it seriously. The U.S. Air Force sent out a warning in the meme’s early days to discourage potential visitors to the training base and test range that is Area 51. Some internet users, though, may not heed the military’s advice.

A top-secret location, Area 51 will be more heavily defended by armed guards than usual. While it may be a joke, there would not be anything funny about someone attempting to barge past the perimeter. An amusing charade could rapidly become life-threatening, as guards would be in their right to shoot. There is a much higher likelihood of arrests and even deaths than the discovery of alien life if someone were to jump the fence. Even just a large presence at the gates would set guards on edge, making it inadvisable.

Nevada is of course home to Las Vegas, so there are already bets online as to the number of people that will show up to Area 51 and how many will be arrested on Sept. 20. My concern is not with how many people will end up with disorderly conduct charges, but I am unsettled with just how uncertain the day will be.

The Area 51 raid harps back to a memory I have of attending a viral Facebook event myself. In 2017, I was one of the hundreds of people who went to the White House to sing “Africa” by Toto for meme’s sake. It was a great moment as phone flashlights illuminated the night and a saxophone and guitar played while we collectively sang about the stars that guide us toward salvation. Even that, though, was attended by armed authorities who were apprehensive about such a crowd randomly forming in front of the president’s home for a nonsensical reason.

My hope is that anyone who attends the Area 51 raid is cautious. If everything goes as it should, Sept. 20 will stand beside 4/20 as a meme date and will be memorable only for its humor and not for disaster.