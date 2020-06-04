The United States is a fundamentally racist country that has oppressed and tortured — and continues to oppress — black Americans.

George Floyd was murdered by police on May 25.

According to Mapping Police Violence, police killed 1,099 people in 2019, and 24% of the people killed were black. And as recent events have brought police brutality and the frequent killings of black people back into mainstream media, we know this problem is continuing.

Black lives matter. I am absolutely disgusted and upset to be living in a country that continually murders and villainizes its black citizens. We claim to be the greatest country in the world. Sure, this may be true for middle and upper class white people. But, a large portion of our population lives in fear daily of being the next victim and name repeated on social media and during protests and rallies.

As a white person, I believe we cannot be silent. Black lives matter, and we must use our privilege to illuminate and lift up the voices of black people.

Many white celebrities have recently come under attack for staying silent on recent events. I think these attacks have been completely warranted. At this point, people — especially those with a platform and the ability to reach a wide audience — who are staying silent are siding with the oppressor.

Moreover, I am currently disgusted by my hometown and the racist actions and remarks of some people regarding the murder of George Floyd.

I am from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, a predominantly white, middle-to-upper class suburb outside of Pittsburgh. Recently, a Snapchat video was leaked of two kids from my town mocking the murder of George Floyd. I have never been more ashamed to be from this town as the video spread across social media.

My hometown being racist is not news to me. I live in a town where segregation still exists.

I often tell people my high school was the type of school you would see in a movie: enthusiastic about football, lots of school spirit, and classic high school movie-esqe cliques. We are an extremely privileged community where most students go to college and create lives for themselves similar to their privileged upbringing.

However, our neighboring town Clairton is minutes away, yet looks completely different from Jefferson Hills.

Clairton is predominantly black, and is a much poorer area than Jefferson Hills. Clairton High School simply does not have the resources and funding to motivate students to continue on to higher education, or even often to finish high school.

When I worked at a fast food restaurant for years in high school, I worked with many black people from Clairton. One of my coworkers — a black man in his mid-20s — once told me that if he would have gone to my high school rather than Clairton, he would not still be working in fast food.

My high school would very likely have the resources and ability to merge with Clairton to give students from Clairton the ability to attend a better high school. But, the community continually refuses to merge with Clairton, for reasons that I mostly credit to racism.

Instead, Jefferson Hills recently built a new, renovated Thomas Jefferson High School. The building is modeled after Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, which was a slave plantation (and no one saw a problem with this, I guess). The new, fancy renovated school also is only big enough for the current student population, which provides the school with a reason to cover up its racism in refusing to merge with Clairton.

My classmates from Thomas Jefferson High School and I did not pick where we grew up. But we can choose whether or not we want to educate ourselves on the systematic racism of not only the entire country, but also our community.

My alma mater has faced many similar racist incidents in the past. I hope the school begins to change, but I am honestly extremely doubtful. I don’t know how to explain to the racist people in my hometown that they should care about other people.

Our country has segregated and vilified black people. Black people did not have a say in the “democracy” of the country they built. Past leaders who have been so “great” have essentially forced black Americans toward a path of poverty and discrimination. Black people have been the victims of violence and lynching from people who hated their existence for no reason.

Today, we are still enslaving and disenfranchising black Americans as the war on drugs perpetuated by Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan led to the mass incarceration of black Americans, where prisoners are essentially forced into slave labor.

I encourage other white people — especially from my hometown — to check your privilege and educate yourself. Do not speak over black people, but use your voice and privilege to be an ally for black people facing injustice, slavery, economic hardship and murder.

Black lives have always, and will always, matter.