It’s that time of year again, when off-campus students have to decide to renew their leases or find a new place to live. It happened to me last Friday — my roommates and I were astounded to discover we only had about a week to make our decision.

For off-campus students, college apartments and houses are often character-building experiences. From the rickety, quirky houses on Barnard Street that are commonly split into multiple apartments to The Graduate, where the hallways always have that suffocating scent of marijuana; students are not accustomed to extravagant living.

However, in recent years, luxury high-rises have been popping up all over State College, with construction and cranes constantly obstructing the small town’s landscape.

The luxury student housing boom started in State College around 2016, with apartment buildings like the Rise and the Metropolitan appearing downtown. Even so, these extravagant apartments are only a feasible option for a small percentage of students, as their rent costs thousands of dollars a month.

With Penn State’s large student population of approximately 46,000 undergraduate students, the State College housing market cannot support every students’ needs. Already burdened with the high costs of tuition, many students cannot afford the expensive rents for these new luxury apartments.

Nevertheless, the State College Borough is authorizing less and less building of more affordable houses and apartments and instead opting for the construction of the high-rises that excludes a large portion of the student population.

This makes the affordable housing options that are available to students extremely competitive to obtain.

I don’t know of any other town in Pennsylvania that opens up for lease signing and renewal as early as the State College area.

With the combination of student debt and the limited housing available to Penn Staters, I believe the housing bubble in State College will eventually burst.

Soon, there won’t be enough affordable housing available to accommodate students, and there won’t be enough places out there for us all to live in.

By inviting real estate developers to come into State College with their fancy high-rises, the town is sacrificing its charm and affordability.

Even though the towering high-rises growing all over town are eye-catching and exciting to look at, they foreshadow the housing catastrophe that is soon to come.