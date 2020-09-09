Sometimes, it can feel necessary to close the laptop, close the textbook and just do anything to escape the feeling of being overwhelmed with schoolwork.

For me, I find my escape between the pages of a novel — only physical books though, as digital books don’t have the same feel for me.

When I open a good book, I am instantly entranced by the plot, characters and the world only a book can create.

Putting myself into the main character’s shoes, I can forget for a few hours what work I have surrounding me and instead solve the murder of a teenage boy in “Where the Crawdads Sing” or fight for my life in “The Hunger Games” arena.

I find reading to be an instant mind relaxer, and can spend hours upon hours reading a book until I reach the final page and step back into reality.

While my hobby can get a little expensive as a college student, spending time browsing books at the library, Barnes and Noble or even Walmart is another way I relax.

Finding the next great book that will contribute in my escapism act is always a tumultuous task — I can never just pick one.

In many ways, reading as a hobby has not only helped me escape the stresses of everyday life, but also helped me expand my vocabulary, become a better storyteller in my own writing and taught me to always keep my imagination alive.

I do have other hobbies, like painting canvases or coloring, obsessively listening to Taylor Swift, or even practicing makeup looks, another form of artistic expression.

However, I always come back to reading as an escape. While reading signifies an escape for me, for others it may be something else.

There are thousands of hobbies to choose from and I think everyone has at least one thing in life that makes them feel relaxed or even “at home” with themselves.

From exercise, to playing an instrument, to learning a new language or even collecting postcards, there is something for everyone.

According to a study conducted by the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, having a hobby is associated with positive work-related traits, including creativity.

Coming back to my school work and requirements after escaping into a book helps me feel more relaxed diving back in, after I’ve used my free time for hobbies.

A document from the University of West Alabama lists the benefits of hobbies including stretching, learning new skills and knowledge, substituting bad habits, relieving stress and expanding your social circle.

I have not yet had the courage to join a book club or anything similar to that. However, I do always discuss the books I read with others and even do my own research on a book I particularly love, finding people online who have their own theories about what I’ve read.

While I am trying not to completely nerd out about my own hobby, I do encourage you to find something you enjoy to see how it helps your life as a whole.