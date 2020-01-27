Change is a difficult, long and complicated process. But change is ultimately necessary, especially when combating an idea like climate change — it is important to keep innovating and searching for the next best change for the sake of the common good.

Penn State has certainly made a lot of progress over the years in its growth of recycling programs, organizations that promote sustainability and the introduction of The Sustainability Institute. Students are given many options to recycle and chose a sustainable lifestyle if they want to take it.

Compared to Penn State, Ohio State has taken ambitious goals in sustainability. One of them is to achieve zero waste by 2025 by diverting 90% of waste away from landfills. [KC1]

Even though this is an ambitious claim by Ohio State, I think these initiatives and possibly “out there” goals are amazing to promote the general consensus that wasteful habits need to stop.

As someone who is involved in environmentalist clubs at Penn State, I see the actions of students who are constantly advocating change. What is lacking, is a large amount of institutional support from the town board and Penn State for innovation that will do more than just word of mouth.

Many of those like myself who are active in Penn State’s sustainability community will be the first to say there are many changes that can be made to the recycling systems at Penn State. We see that many students are open to be more sustainable, but Penn State needs to make it so that sustainability is the only option.

Penn State should be more clear and open to their initiatives — there are only vague plans of Penn State’s goal to achieve a sustainable campus life.

In the institute’s “Commitment to Impact” plan, it says, “This Plan’s supporting elements comprise a focus upon: organizational processes, infrastructure and support, constituent outreach and engagement.” While these ideals are necessary steps for a plan to succeed, I believe they do not assure any real changes will occur.

I have, however, seen tremendous growth from The Sustainability Institute and with reusable energy around Penn State, but no large goals that shows Penn State is working at the same pace as other top institutes.

I also spoke to my friend who attends Ohio State, and she said that the school has recycling bins on all dorm floors. Penn State recently removed most recycling bins from individual floors in East, South and Pollock halls. Instead, Penn State gives students the choice to walk down to the ground floor to recycle, or often the easier choice: to not recycle at all.

State College also does not have a very inclusive recycling program, sending plastics to landfills that would be recycled in other townships.

As a person who has given in to the daily life of buying overpriced Starbucks, I was astonished to find out Penn State (and the town of State College) does not recycle everyday plastic cups. If a Starbucks cup was put in the recycling bin, it would ultimately contaminate the recycling and potentially be sent to the landfill instead.

Technically, Penn State is not at fault in this case, as they abide to the town’s recycling laws and programs. But it is hard to believe that Penn State, as an innovative institution, does not have more power to change those rules.

This comes to the difficult part of change. Sustainability and overall attitudes towards climate change have become a political ideal — a mistakable mentality since the start of the popularization of the climate change discussion.

It seems climate change action is constantly swept aside in its importance. The innovations of climate change have been continuous; the knowledge of what is harmful to the earth is apparent, yet the politics of lawmaking and attitudes towards change is what keeps institutions like Penn State from being even more eco-friendly.

We should be taking steps forward into a more zero-waste society, and the backwards step in decreasing dorm recycling and lack of clear plan does not show hope for a more sustainable campus.