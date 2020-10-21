Did you ever look at your clock and wonder why it isn’t time for bed yet, but you feel as if you’ve been awake for days?

I genuinely think the concept of time has been warped this semester.

In a year where many things are out of my control, a year in which I spent almost two months confined to my house, there sometimes seems to be too much time in a day, and, on other days, too little time.

As I am confined to my apartment for three-fourths of each day, some days I spend hours and hours looking at my computer screen. Then other days I am rushing around trying to cook, clean, do laundry and finish assignments before the deadline.

The concept of time can be relative depending on who you ask and during the pandemic; many of my friends have noted that the days stretch on when we aren’t able to see each other.

However, this semester, whether it be because of the pandemic or Zoom classes becoming the new normal, I feel so jumbled and unorganized on days where I have many things to do, even when I normally have things under control.

Usually, I come into the semester with a plan for staying organized and getting things done. But with the format we learn in completely changed, it took me weeks to get adjusted.

There is also the idea that we have an abnormal workload for a typical college student due to the way classes are being taught this semester, and this is affecting the amount of free time one has in a day.

According to an online survey conducted in the United Kingdom, more than 80% of the 604 participants experienced changes to their perception of time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also reported in the survey was the idea that socialization can affect the perception in time, with older participants experiencing a feeling of prolonged time with less exposure to others, while younger participants who are more social felt that time goes faster.

I know for me, when I am stuck in my room all day with no one to talk to and nothing to do, I feel as if time stretches the day into a never-ending boredom fest.

On the flip side, when I am able to hang out with friends on the weekends or go on a dinner date, I find myself wishing there were more hours in the day to communicate.

This change in time perception could be due to added tasks presented by schoolwork in addition to already being stuck at home.

According to an article written about time perception and the pandemic,a neuroscientist at Duke’s Institute for Brain Sciences said, “There are distortions in time perception when you present people with threats.”

The pandemic has been an anxiety- and stress-inducing threat for many in society who have either contracted the virus or know someone who has, and this can also affect time.

I think it is interesting when I talk to others who feel that time flies by when they are busy, but now when many of us are being forced to remain home and social distance, time goes so slowly.