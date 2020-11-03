In his 2015 encyclical titled “Laudato Si’,” Pope Francis made it remarkably plain: “The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth.”

Such remarks may seem too mired in doomerism and gloom, but they are also essentially correct. The human species have not outgrown its use, but we are certainly treating our poor Mother Earth like she has outgrown hers.

Speaking of “We Are,” Penn State has contributed its fair share to this immense pile. The university wastes about 400,000 meals per year, signifying a severe misallocation of resources, and exemplifying the pinnacle of America’s gravest concerns: environmental decay and empty stomachs.

America has viciously commodified the most basic of human rights. Clean water and clean air, rather than being facts of life guaranteed to every American citizen, are now luxuries and privileges denied to the most marginalized.

Air quality in America is decaying with each passing year. In 2018, there were 10,000 unnecessary deaths due to pollution. Additionally, more than 30 million Americans relied on impure water systems, tainted by pathogens and contaminants that wreak mayhem on both mind and body.

Of course, America’s sins do not stop at the Environmental Protection Agency. A dual calamity of hunger is also inflicting the country, exacerbated by the pandemic and its ruthless disruption of inadequate normalcy.

Before the pandemic, 35 million Americans suffered from food insecurity and hunger. College campuses are not immune to this reality — according to a survey conducted by Temple University’s Hope Center, 45% of college students experience hunger on a monthly basis.

Penn State is surely no exception to this statistic, and even though laudworthy initiatives such as the Lion’s Pantry help alleviate the problem, the university should take a more active role in eliminating hunger among the student body.

One possible solution that the university should pursue: the establishment of community gardens across the campus, open to all student community members of good will.

For those not in the know, community gardens are simply plots of lands reserved for communal use and governance. They can grow anything from vegetables to dazzling flowers. They are magical spaces free from the profit margin, capable of fostering solidarity and satisfying the human appetite for both sustenance and beautiful things.

Community gardens could also decrease the university’s ecological footprint and make our campus more green, efficient and aesthetically appealing.

Plenty of prime real estate for such spaces exist on campus, and my preferred plan of simply transitioning Beaver Stadium into a community garden need not even be considered. (Though the option, President Barron, is definitely still on the table.)

Community gardens do not require acres of land in order to fulfill their aims. Each residence hall could be fitted with a greenhouse, or have an islet of unused ground set apart for green thumbs and greener pastures. If need be, the university could even convert the bland tops of academic buildings into vibrant rooftop gardens.

The benefits of community gardens are as bountiful as the harvests they grow. Along with the aforementioned community building, the spaces also provide fresh and healthy produce to the surrounding community. In the case of Penn State, this would mean supplying ingredients both to the dining halls and students directly.

These perks transcend the merely dietary. Community gardens also grant members the opportunity for physical exercise and mental health relief. Periodic canine takeovers may get the dopamine engine revving for a couple minutes, but more permanent and consistent outlets of alleviation are necessary.

Much like Bob Dylan’s Joker, college students often feel ensnared by confusion and that they “can’t get no relief.”

Gardens could be one such outlet, allowing stressed students to admire nature, get a respite from studies, expand their knowledge of foodstuffs and take pride in helping feed both themselves and their fellow community members.

If we wish to reverse the mass desecration of earth endemic to our current consumption model, an unprecedented overhaul of the status quo is needed. Until then, we should pursue smaller goals while never taking our eyes off the larger ones.

In a world of filth and piling rubbish, community gardens are a good place to start.