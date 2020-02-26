If you have ever heard of Penn State, it is almost guaranteed that you would know about THON – it has, after all, become somewhat synonymous with the university and ingrained itself in Penn State’s culture.

Before coming to the university as a freshman this past fall, I naturally knew what THON was on the surface level, but nothing could have prepared me for its magnitude. Throughout the course of this past weekend, however, I have had the realization that this cause runs far beyond what the dictionary definition implies.

Having been a part of Penn State Club Cross Country’s THON efforts throughout my time here, I knew that I would probably go to THON at some point during the 46 hours, at least to see what it was like.

I took part in the team’s various fundraisers — from the Donut Dash 5K to the trivia nights, all the way to the team’s main THON efforts at Miles for Smiles: a 46-hour treadmill relay in which each participant gathered sponsors and ran for a half hour or one hour shift on a treadmill set up in Waring Commons.

Despite all of this, I did not feel the deep emotional connection to THON that I witnessed among other Penn State students. I, of course, wanted to help raise money for the cause and help positively impact the lives of those suffering from pediatric cancer – as I think anyone would – but I was not experiencing the same love and appreciation for the dance marathon as others.

Nonetheless, I was still excited to walk into the Bryce Jordan Center with my teammates and personally experience the event for the first time. With my drawstring bag packed with extra socks, a portable charger and various other “THON essentials,” I waited in line outside of the BJC, freezing and wishing I had worn more layers for the lengthy check-in process.

Accompanying my excitement was a healthy dose of nervous energy and quite a few questions, especially since I had generously been granted the opportunity to visit Club Cross Country’s dancers on the floor.

How long would I stay?

Would I be able to leave to get food without getting locked out of the team’s unofficial section?

Would I accidentally mention the time of day to the dancers and cause them to have some kind of mental breakdown?

I knew some of these thoughts were a bit extreme, but part of me still could not help but succumb to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

After that first night, however, all of these worries had fallen away.

As soon as we were told to stand, my feelings toward the weekend completely shifted. As I learned the Line Dance — and proceeded to perform it what felt like a million more times — sang along during the live performances, “aww-ed” at all of the children performing in the talent show and danced with my teammates, I slowly but surely felt my appreciation for the fun of the weekend grow.

It was not until the Final Four that I really understood why people become so heavily involved in and dedicated to THON. In these hours, I took note of various occurrences: how positive and enthusiastic the dancers were despite not having slept or sat down for almost two days, how heart-wrenching the story of each THON child was, and how emotional the THON families were while speaking on stage during Family Hour.

But what left the biggest impression on my heart were the ways in which I saw people care for each other that weekend.

Looking out on the floor and seeing the bright-eyed smiles, hearing the genuine laughter and witnessing everyone’s compassion toward one another — regardless of whether they were a dancer, a committee member or a viewer from the stands — opened my eyes to the greater meaning of THON.

Watching my teammates put their arms around one another in solidarity of the beauty we were experiencing, seeing the teary-eyed hugs of happiness upon the reveal of the final numbers, and overhearing the conversations of amazement and joy for what everyone had worked so hard to accomplish moved my heart in ways that I cannot properly convey in words.

People often talk about the concept of your “why” when it comes to THON. What does the cause mean to you? WHY do you participate?

This weekend made me realize — at least in part — what my “why” is.

I THON because it truly impacts the lives of those who need it most.

I THON to help spread the love that I saw at work among my Club Cross Country teammates and the countless other individuals on the floor and in the stands.

I THON for more moments like these.

I know my experience with THON has only scratched the surface of what this cause has to offer, and that there are so many more ways I can be involved, but coming away from the weekend knowing I am in a general organization that raised $97,711.70 and a student at a university that raised $11,696,942.38 inspires me to do this even more.

This is a club that is passionate for running matches and helping others. This is a school that is about personal academics and career preparation as much as it is about fighting for something beyond yourself, and these are acknowledgements that I will never take lightly.

Even though there is still room for growth in my own efforts toward the cause, I can assure you that my first THON weekend experience has played a huge role in shaping my understanding of it.

I look forward to experiencing this journey with the rest of the Penn State community beyond these meaningful 46 hours. I look forward to continuing to make a difference.