When I was in elementary school, I learned surface-level information about drugs and addiction through the D.A.R.E. program.

A police officer came to our class often to essentially teach us that drugs are bad and addicts are bad. We learned that people go to prison for doing drugs, since they were such a bad thing.

This was the only education about drugs I — and presumably many others — received in public school.

I can’t believe I only began to learn about systemic racism in our prisons and the way our country criminalizes drug use and possession through my own self-education when I first started college two years ago.

As I have learned more through books, documentaries and even social media, I’ve decided to agree with the position that drugs should not be criminalized, and should rather be treated as a public health issue.

We also need to address the situations that frequently led people to get involved with either using or selling drugs. The United States has a huge problem with forcing drug addicts and poor people into prisons to avoid helping fix problems surrounding addiction and poverty.

In the documentary “The House I Live In,” one of the black people in the film said it was almost expected for people in his predominantly black, impoverished community to become drug dealers. He said when he was younger, the drug dealers were seen as some of the most successful members of the neighborhood, because they always had money to buy clothes and food for kids in the neighborhood.

Moreover, our country has somehow managed to preserve the existence of slavery through our prison systems and a stipulation in the Constitution. And many people still don’t know about the current presence of slavery in the United States.

According to Michelle Alexander in her book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” throughout Richard Nixon’s presidency, he began to frequently use rhetoric about the dangers of drugs on society. Most people were not extremely concerned about the effect of drugs before this.

Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon essentially launched an effective campaign to imprison and enslave many people, and especially black people, through their “War on Drugs.”

I think throughout our country’s history, these “wars” that are declared on things or societal problems — like drugs and poverty — have only produced more harm than benefits.

In the 1980s, crack cocaine began to be more widely used. However, white people were typically associated with using powder cocaine, while black people were associated with crack cocaine.

Our criminal justice system treats crack cocaine much stricter than powder cocaine.

Before the Fair Sentencing Act in 2010, the sentence disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine was 100:1, which meant people arrested for crimes involving crack cocaine had much longer sentences. Yet there is still a disparity, as the FSA reduced the ratio to 18:1.

Through the War on Drugs, stronger and stricter policing in black neighborhoods, and sentence disparities between crack cocaine and powder cocaine, the mass incarceration of black people in the United States was created.

In 2016, black men made up 6.5% of the U.S. population, but 40.2% of the U.S. prison population, according to the documentary “13th.”

The 13th Amendment to the Constitutions says, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

This amendment says slavery is still legal if people are prisoners.

So as black people are locked in prisons — often for minor drug offenses — the Constitution says prisons can still force prisoners to do labor for little to no pay.

The United States found a way to keep enslaving black people even after the “abolition” of slavery.

We must free all of the people enslaved in our prisons, and we cannot keep locking people in prison for drug offenses when the real problems we need to be addressing are the racism inherently present in our prison and police systems.

No one chooses to become addicted to drugs. People typically become drug dealers because selling drugs is the best way to make money in an impoverished community. So why are we locking so many people in prisons for drugs, when we need to be looking at how to help people become healthy and economically stable?

The United States has proven in our own history that making substances illegal does not get rid of them. During the Prohibition, the production and sale of alcohol was banned. But this did not decrease the presence of alcohol in the United States, so the ban was soon lifted.

Compared to other countries, the United States is rather conservative. I think we need to lift some of these more conservative restrictions and legislation. People may argue the criminalization of drugs helps keep people safe, when it is actually serving to endanger people.

We need to decriminalize drugs to begin to end the mass incarceration of black people. The decriminalization of drugs may also begin to erase the stereotype of black people being “criminals,” when our own system has created the stigma through increased policing and imprisonment of black Americans.

I hope to see a world where drugs are treated as a public health issue, rather than a reason to sentence people to slavery in prisons.