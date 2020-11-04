On this Election Day, I, like so many of my fellow Americans, went to the polls and exercised my right to vote.

A celebration of the American ideal, I felt proud to have cast a ballot in my first ever presidential election. Voting is one of the most important duties we have as citizens, and the most effective way of changing the world for the better.

I had to go to the Bryce Jordan Center to vote, which was overall a great experience. The lines were efficient, and poll workers conscientious and dutiful. It was perfect… until the very end. As I exited the polling location, someone uttered the most harrowing words I’ve ever heard.

“I’m sorry, but we have run out of ‘I voted’ stickers.”

These disturbing words are still echoing in my ears as I write this. How could they. What an abomination of democracy, an absolute stain on the American electorate. I deserve a sticker! Is it not written in the Declaration of Independence regarding inalienable rights, “among these are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and stickers”?

The Constitution guarantees my right to a sticker after voting. The landmark Supreme Court decision, “Absurd v. Even More Absurd” effectively made the “one person, one vote, one sticker” doctrine the law of the land.

It’s not just about the sticker itself — it’s about what the sticker stands for.

If I can’t receive a minor reward for engaging in a basic civil duty, why should I do it all? The magic-sauce of the United States of America is at stake over the “sticker” question. The concept of a constitutional democratic republic and all that entails is at stake if you can’t get a sticker after you vote.

I remember in my youth when the stickers were as innumerous as the stars in the sky or the freshman in East. The precious action of placing a gold star onto your notebook in celebration of memorizing your vocab words. A Batman sticker on my chest for being a big boy and not crying when getting shots at the doctor’s office. A whole page of stickers could be the capstone on an artistic crayon masterpiece.

In the years since, the lack of stickers has left me cold and desolate — a husk of my former self. My memories of stickers are fading, never to return, like tears in rain.

But Election Day is when I can reclaim a sticker once again. Or at least I thought I could. Until my dreams were shattered right in front of me.

I will find a way to live my life without an “I voted” sticker. But not without feeling broken.

A stranger in my native land, my chest devoid of any representation of any sign that I voted. Voting is important, but so are stickers.

I encourage everyone to go vote if they have not already. Not just because they would be participating in our democracy, engaging in their civic duty, and changing the future for the better, but also because their polling station might not be out of stickers.