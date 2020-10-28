As we are entering the last few weeks before Penn State moves its courses online for the remainder of the semester, I am concerned my motivation will continue to decline headed into finals week.

According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, the transition to online school showed that a lack of typical “campus life” affects students’ overall motivation and well-being.

I have only been on campus this semester less than a handful of times, and it always makes me sad to not be going from class to class and stopping in the HUB for a quick lunch.

I can say I definitely miss passing Old Main lawn on weekday mornings and spending time in the stacks at the library. I always felt more motivated to complete my work when I had the on-campus experience to match it.

This semester has proven to be a tough adjustment, and I have been trying very hard to remain positive and do the best I can to finish this semester strong.

I want to share some of the things I have been doing to not only help myself adapt to “Zoom University,” but also strategies I’ve used in effort to create the semblance of a normal college experience.

Creating a schedule for myself has been a great way to imitate the rigidity of a normal college schedule.

I plan out each day, deciding when I will complete different tasks or assignments, while also making time for the few classes I have that do not have a structured Zoom meeting time.

I found that planning out my days allows me to be more flexible with what I can do in my free time and allows me the extra time to relax.

Another thing I have done to adapt to this semester is try to stay out of my bed when I’m not relaxing or getting ready to sleep. Spending time in bed is an easy way to end up finding yourself sleepy and unmotivated and less likely to complete tasks.

I even make my bed each day, because if I see the pulled-down comforter and comfy pillows, I am going to climb right back in and put Netflix on my laptop.

I have also been trying new hobbies with some of my free time, and I found that this makes me more excited and motivated to get work done.

I have been cooking and baking a lot more recently, too, trying my hand at recipes from my mom and creating my own new things.

This has been a much-needed relief from the time I spend staring at a computer screen for three-fourths of the day.

Any hobby or activity will do — even taking a walk, masked up of course, on campus or out at the Arboretum helps keep me sane.

As we transition to fully remote learning after Thanksgiving, I imagine that many of the things I have been doing to stay motivated will need to be amplified in order to keep myself going once I don’t have in-person class to look forward to.

This semester has been a challenge for myself, and I can imagine other students here at Penn State might share that experience.

But it is important to find what helps you adapt to the changes we have experienced and rise to the challenge of a new collegiate learning environment.

While this way of learning may not last forever, we must do what we can to get the most of what we are given