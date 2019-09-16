Let’s talk fashion.

It is no secret that Penn State is removed from the fashion world – it is difficult to support high fashion looks with a student budget, class responsibilities and the lack of any significant retail center. This is not to suggest that the trends of the fashion world aren’t interesting for students to follow.

New York Fashion Week ran from Sept. 4 to 11 this year. With it came exciting new looks, and verification of the trend predictions for this season’s looks.

At a glance, it looks like bold lipsticks and contour will be in for makeup, with colorful shoes and structured handbags coming in accessory wise. The feminine silhouette was celebrated by several designers, with both flowing, delicate dresses and structured shoulders with cinched waists. Another thing to look out for is suits; with a modern take on women’s suits appearing on nearly every runway.

While a lot of the hot-shot designers did deliver, as always, with high-profile models and sophisticated looks, there are many lesser known designers who had exceptionally well-done runways.

Dion Lee, like many, had many lingerie inspired tops that achieved a smart appearance through a clean palette. The designer made for interesting elegance by matching punk style leather with cool turtlenecks. The suit was of course highlighted in this runway, complete with the bra-shirt concept that is due to trend this fall.

“During a season of bright colors and prints, Dion Lee found beauty in a clean slate,” Harper’s Bazzar said about the show. “In a collection of neutrals, defined by crisp white shirting and classic wardrobe pieces, it was the details that really made a mark.”

Lela Rose is another designer whose runway was perfectly fashionable. To an audience of women who pride themselves in feminine nature – women who “have it together” – this show was on brand. The clothes were debuted on a runway of rose petals, with a collection that featured flattering silhouettes that were sharp, yet feminine with soft tones.

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are the pair behind Proenza Schouler, a newly celebrated landmark in fashion.

“Although they design for ‘women, not kids,’ McCollough and Hernandez temper their sophistication with youthfulness, whether referencing skateboarding or Cy Twombly.” Said Vogue on their website.

This youthful sophistication is an attitude that is present among the designs debuted at this year’s NYFW: bold fashion wear paired with creative footwear to produce an almost 80’s inspired drama; suits with broad shoulders cinched waists were as prevalent as ever.

This show was done much like a fine art opening – something that makes sense considering the work presented.

Carolina Herrera is another designer who referenced the past, with 60’s inspired glamour that almost looked as though they could be the costumes for a high-profile film.

Strong prints were matched with colorful shoes as the designer took advantage of the upcoming flowed dress trend as well as the tiny waist broad shoulders femme suit idea we have seen repeated across several runways.

The last designer to look at is Prabal Gurung, who came to NYFW clearly ready to turn heads.

A very interesting assortment of outfits was presented, with highlights on form and material.

Bold use of colors and fabric matching created interesting visuals in this show, especially considering the florals that were matched with many outfits.

The show was ambitious and multicultural, motivated by the American dream where anyone can be anyone and “make it big.”