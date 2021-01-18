On Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, a mob incited by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, attacked the U.S. Capitol in an act of terrorism and treason.

Trump, his dangerous political supporters and the right-wing media ecosystem that has been feeding the American public lies for years, launched an insurrection against our republic. I do not make such accusations lightly, but it is the truth.

The terrorists sought to stop a Constitutional certification of a presidential election and to harass or even kill federal officials inside. We all watched an attempted lynching of American democracy. The horror we experienced can never leave us.

This movement of hate has been brewing for a long time. It has only been a little more than 50 years since the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and it is foolish for us to believe the structural inequality of yesteryear does not continue to exist.

The ascendancy of President Barack Obama should have been a symbol of the progress toward equality. Instead, right-wing media launched unprecedented attacks on the first Black president and mainstreamed a racist “birther” conspiracy to undermine the president's legitimacy.

In this bigoted swamp, Trump, a slumlord who redlined Black tenants to keep them them out of rentals in his real estate empire, arose. Trump’s bid for the White House began with these racist “birther” lies against Obama and then moved on to target other ethnic groups. He kicked off his presidential bid by declaring of Mexican immigrants: “They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists.”

The moment the Republican Party first tolerated this bigotry and hate spelled doom for America itself. Perhaps more disturbing than Trump’s actions are the enablers who embraced his immorality and praised him, because they welded their political fortunes to his power.

Even more disturbing are his cult of zealous followers who believe the webs of lies he weaves — his “whataboutisms,” his bad faith arguments, all of his multitude of assaults on truth.

Indoctrinated by Twitter and other social media algorithms to worship Trump and hate “the other,” his ardent supporters have become unreasoning zealots. They are fed a steady diet of propaganda from supposed news organizations such as Fox News, OANN, Newsmax, and others — organizations with journalistic standards that are not committed to the search for truth, but instead to glorifying Trump.

Underneath the surface of American society, a rising tide of white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, far-right extremists, and QAnon conspirators emboldened by the president has swamped the nation.

Trump’s own FBI Director, Christopher Wray, testified before Congress in 2019, “A majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacy.”

When white supremacists and Neo-Nazis descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 chanting “Jews will not replace us!” and committing acts of violence and murdering a counter-protester, Trump retorted to a reporter’s question, “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

Such an atrocious statement makes him unfit to be a dogcatcher, much less hold the highest office in the land. This is Trump and Trumpism, the ideology that is responsible for the insurrection.

In the 2020 election, a majority of Americans resoundingly rejected Trump and unequivocally voted him out of office — even as his fellow Republicans did quite well. People waited in lines for hours, organizers registered new voters, and millions voted safely by mail — all during a deadly pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232. That is the truth. Trump had been laying the groundwork for violating our democratic norms for years — claiming even the 2016 election he won was rigged. He continued this propaganda creating a myth of widespread voter fraud that he used to inflame his followers after his 2020 electoral loss.

Trump’s election lies were a dangerous attack on democracy and led to threats against election officials, both Democrat and Republican. Gabriel Sterling, the Republican voting system implementation manager of Georgia, prophetically rebuked Trump’s disturbing rhetoric: “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed. And it’s not right.”

Trump and his followers ignored Sterling’s warnings.

As the terrorists marched on Capitol Hill, cowardly politicians who tied their political fortunes to the MAGA movement led a seditious attempt to prevent the certification of the ballots of several states, peddling pseudo-intellectual lies at the behest of the president.

Their invocation of the presidential election of 1876 exposes the insidious nature of this enterprise. They claim that Congress has the right to change the election outcome just like 1876 because the election is “disputed.” This was a knowingly false equivalence. The election of 1876 still lives in infamy because Republicans traded getting the slate of their electors for Rutherford B. Hayes certified in exchange for allowing Southern Democrats to end Reconstruction, create Jim Crow segregation, and disenfranchise African Americans.

That is precisely what Trump and his cronies are arguing for more than a century later--the reinstatement of new forms of Jim Crow. They are attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters for their own political gain. Does anyone think that it’s any coincidence that Trump and his allies are accusing the cities of Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia of widespread fraud?

This is not a dog whistle but a “rebel yell,” lying to people that fraud exists because large numbers of Black Americans voted. This attack on millions of voters, including in our state of Pennsylvania, is an attack on America itself. The late Civil Rights hero, John Lewis, said, “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have.”

Trump’s backers have responded with violent tools when they did not like how others voted. The appearance of the “Stars and Bars,” a Confederate battle flag that has for decades served as a symbol of racism, in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday — something that thousands of Pennsylvanians died to prevent during the American Civil War — underscores the linkage between anti-Black sentiment and carnage.

The president got the mob he wanted as he poured fuel onto the wildfire with his rhetoric. Then the president ordered his mob to storm the Capitol to instigate the coup he wanted. The Capitol Police were overwhelmed by the violent insurrectionists as they swarmed the barricades to deface the seat of democracy.

The president’s MAGA terrorists were out for blood as they roamed the hallowed halls of the Capitol, forever scarring the seat of our democracy. The traitors searched for Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, demonstrating a bipartisan spirit of hate. Nooses sprang up outside as chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” — long a loyal Trumper — rang out. The terrorists roamed the seat of our democracy screaming that Trump was their leader.

A lone Black police officer used himself as human bait to lure them away, preventing unspeakable carnage. A veteran Capitol Police officer died after being beaten with a fire extinguisher. The mob tore down an American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag.

These acts symbolize why Trump and Trumpism are antithetical to America. How did Trump respond to the terrorism he inflicted upon us? He called on rookie Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville to delay the certification as his militias were bursting through the Senate chamber.

He continued to push the lie that the election was stolen. He put out videos saying how he loved the mob and that they were patriots but that they needed to go home, satisfied with the coup they had attempted at his behest.

The aftermath of this attack continued to be disturbing. Republican hardliners still proceeded with their objections to American democracy. All the Republican representatives from Pennsylvania voted to overthrow the election in our state, demonstrating why they are unfit to serve our commonwealth.

Right-wing media and politicians continue to push lies, conspiracies and justifications for the terrorist attack. They seem committed to doing anything to avoid responsibility or consequences for themselves or Trump. They seem beholden only to their own money and power.

The insurrection of January 6, 2021, marks the culmination of the Trump era. As Republican Senator Mitt Romney said after the attack, “We gather due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of supporters he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States.”

In the vast scheme of human history, the United States of America is a revolutionary act against the forces of hate, despotism and tyranny that have ruled for eons. Even within our own short history, we have failed to live up our ideal and have oppressed and disenfranchised our own citizens.

In the year 2021, we should be able to reach a more perfect union rather than recede into the darkness of both our nation’s and the world’s history. If this country is to have, as President Abraham Lincoln called for at the end of our Civil War, “A New Birth of Freedom,” we must achieve justice and repent of this atrocity.

Trump should immediately resign from the presidency. He has committed violations of his office, incited an insurrection against the nation, and is a clear and present danger to the United States. He will not because of his cowardice and narcissism.

Pence and the cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office. They will not due to their cowardice and narcissism. The Senate should vote to convict Trump following his impeachment to set an example for the consequences of presidential abuse and to prevent him from holding federal office again. A vote against this action is a vote against democracy.

All the senators, representatives, state politicians (such as our own state senator, Jake Corman), local officials, and party leaders who support Trump’s efforts to overturn the election should resign. They will not due to their cowardice and political ambition. Instead, we must vote them out of office at the first opportunity we get.

All the media figures, news corporations, political pundits, and partisan hacks who continue to lie about the 2020 election and everything related to Trump should immediately apologize to the American people and admit their lies.

All of his enablers have betrayed those Americans who, as Lincoln once declared, “laid the ultimate sacrifice on the altar of freedom” from the battle of Yorktown to the sanctuaries of the Underground Railroad to the trenches of the Argonne Forest to the beaches at Normandy to the Edmund Pettus bridge — and even to the rolling farm fields in the southern part of our state where souls who saved our nation still lie in shallow graves. If we are to “finish the work they so nobly advanced,” as Lincoln pleaded to his fellow Americans, we must purge Trumpism from our hearts, minds and souls. Only then will our national nightmare end.

Trump once bragged that he could, “shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any voters.” Now he has incited a mob to murder policeman in a riot televised around the world — so much for his rhetoric that “blue lives matter.”

We are now collectively all his victims, bleeding out on the street as his followers cheer, laugh or turn away.

All we have left to do is move forward — together.