On Nov. 17, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that a ballot processing observer for the Trump campaign stationed in Philadelphia did not have the right “to stand any particular distance away” from poll workers, according to CNN. It concluded the distance poll watchers stand away from polling locations is based on each county’s decision.

The ruling is a massive loss for President Donald Trump and his crybaby legal team as they try to overturn an election that has obviously been over since Nov. 7.

Unfortunately, I don’t see Trump stepping down from his dunce chair in the corner of the Oval Office anytime soon. He’ll continue to admit overthrowing our electoral system these next 61 days until he wins, which simply won’t happen.

Trump and his minions are holding onto their falsely declared win in Pennsylvania without the merit or the votes.

Trump’s legal ringleader, Rudy Giuliani, continues to argue that Pennsylvania’s mail-in votes display “widespread fraud,” according to CNN.

I personally can’t take Giuliani’s claims seriously after the whole “Four Seasons press conference” mix-up. It was probably the funniest thing to come out of 2020.

On CNN with Chris Cuomo, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro called Giuliani’s attempts to switch the state back to red “a last ditch effort… on a relatively narrow issue.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Shapiro continued to tell Cuomo that within Giuliani’s litigation, there is no legitimate proof that would warrant Trump’s Pennsylvania lawsuit to go to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Even Republican officials in Pennsylvania, including the state’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said that “the Trump campaign’s apparent aim to throw out votes would be disenfranchisement,” according to CNN.

Our nation has seen far too much disenfranchisement and deprivation of rights under the Trump administration, from his response to the Black Lives Matter movement to his treatment of immigrant families at the Mexico-America border.

Americans shouldn’t stand for Trump’s attempts to change our votes to rightfully kick his sore-loser butt out of office.

Throughout American history, voting has been citizens’ only chance to institute change, and our idiotic president’s attempts to take that away from us is appalling and unconstitutional.