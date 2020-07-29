Music is really, really important to me.

I grew up in a house with plenty of people whose music is really, really important to them as well.

My dad plays bass and guitar, and he was in a band that was popular in Pittsburgh. My mom loves artists The Grateful Dead and Paul Simon. My older sister is super into musical theatre, as well plenty of other genres like pop punk. My younger brother is a jazz musician who also loves rock.

Living with all of these people exposed me to a huge variety of amazing music from a young age. I remember when I was in elementary school I had an MP3 player that consisted of the odd variety of The Beatles, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album, Blink-182, Taylor Swift and the “Into the Woods” original Broadway cast album (and of course classics from 2010 like Usher’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”).

When I was 12, I thought I had reached the peak of musical enlightenment. Though at the time “trendy indie music” on Tumblr consisted of The 1975 and the Arctic Monkeys, I discovered plenty of indie music through my time on Tumblr. I paired 2012 Tumblr music with my existing taste of older music I developed from my parents, and I thought I was really cool.

I remember sitting in the car on a road trip in seventh grade listening to music — now from my iPod touch, as someone had stolen my MP3 of incredibly strange music out of my car the year prior for some reason — thinking that I was fully so much better than all other 12 year olds.

I absolutely carried this superiority complex when it came to music until about a year or so ago.

I was in a friend group of mostly straight men for a while in high school. They loved Billy Joel, The Beatles and generally only listened to songs that were released before 1990. I developed the same music taste, and found myself looking down on the girls I was friends with for listening to popular music.

Many people — and I especially think this is true for Gen Z — love to romanticize past years that they never even experienced. I would get so disappointed that I didn’t get to live through the primes of many of the artists I loved like my parents did. And through this romanticization of a generation I wasn’t alive during, I was missing all of the incredible art musicians are releasing now.

In Richard Linklater’s 1993 film “Dazed and Confused,” one of the characters discusses their boredom with living in the 1970s: “The 50s were boring. The 60s rocked. The 70s, my god, they obviously suck. So maybe the 80s will be, like, radical.”

When I was watching this movie a few days ago, I found it obviously ironic, since the 70s are so romanticized by many people now.

Older music is definitely really amazing. So many of these artists completely shaped the music industry into what it is today and left an incredible legacy. But, this doesn’t take away from the immense number of talented artists who are alive, working and releasing music right now.

Music is meant to be fun and a way for people to express themselves. It’s not just a tool to develop a superiority complex toward people who have a different taste than you.

I still listen to “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” all the time. But, older music isn’t the only thing I listen to now, nor do I think I’m better than people who only listen to modern artists.

I would listen to as much music as you can, since there’s just an endless amount of incredible art readily available. After all, you can’t generalize and criticize modern music if you don’t even listen to any.

You can do both. You can listen to Simon and Garfunkel one minute, and “Chromatica” the next — music is supposed to be fun anyways.