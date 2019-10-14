Penn State’s Greek life does not necessarily have the best reputation. It is understandable, and in no way is this column a justification of the problems related to frat culture.

Fraternity boys as individuals are not representative of the culture that their organizations promote. Each frat, after all, is just a club that they are a part of and often times the problematic culture surrounding these clubs creates victims out of these young men rather than monsters.

The party lifestyle is not good for everyone, and a lot of these guys literally live in trash castles, surrounded by a constant stream of vices that never ceases regardless of the day of the week.

This in conjunction with the stress that school applies is not a recipe for success, and faulting them for wanting to be a part of a social organization at a school with limited other options is not productive.

Some brothers change completely as a person when they transition to college - not for better or for worse, but the interests that they have often transform into drinking habits and self-destructive behaviors. It doesn't lessen their value as a person or quality of friendship, but it can be really sad.

This level of self-deprecation is learned behavior; it is a cycle started through social pressure and maintained through lack of help. This can be attributed to the classically male attitude that reaching out for help is something to be ashamed of, although many brothers certainly need it.

If fraternity’s can afford attention to chefs, alcohol bills and socials then why can't they pay attention to the mental health of the people who are a part of it.

This lack of support for these young men at a college whose student body is 14 percent Greek is detrimental to the health of the campus culture in general. The “work hard play hard” attitude that Greek life often advertises can dissipate to the rest of the campus, making it seem like the norm. This is not to suggest that partying is all bad, but rather that it may be an inescapable cycle for some.

A lot of problems that stem from frat life (misogyny, for example) may very well come from the fact that these young men just simply need a therapist and not a bong. Taking out personal issues is not acceptable or excusable, but it is something that may result from the social constructs that they are subject to in college.

I don’t know who needs to see this, but if you feel as though this column may apply to you in any way: please check in on your mental state. Brothers themselves aren't to blame for frat culture but the organizations as a whole should take a moment to help out the individuals who make their existence possible.