Sept. 14, 2020, was a day I had been waiting for, for a very long time.

This was the day where I would be able to join my fellow senior and junior friends on their nights out in the downtown State College bar scene.

To start from the beginning, I am what is to be considered a young senior. When I was in preschool, my mom had me tested to go to kindergarten early.

I passed this “test,” being able to pick shapes and colors easily, and was now one of the very last people in my circle of friends to join the “21 club.”

I had previously never questioned my status as a young college student, until slowly many of my friends were headed to the bars on the weekends and I was at home watching Netflix.

While I do feel lucky to be ahead of others my age in terms of closing out my education at Penn State sooner, I had been disappointed to have to wait so long to “have my first sip of alcohol.”

I had also been disappointed to find out that Sept. 13, the day I’d spend with friends pregaming my first trip to the bar, was a Sunday night.

It was already going to be inconvenient for friends and family from out of town to make it to an event the night before the start of a new week of class or a job.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, throwing an even bigger wrench into my celebration plans.

With capacity restrictions, shortened hours and new alcohol service guidelines in State College, many of my friends who turned 21 before me resorted to a family and friends only party at home.

I had thought restrictions would have eased up by now, but as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Centre County, I had to accept that my 21st birthday pregame and trip to the bar was going to be far different from the 80-person party we had for my boyfriend the previous year.

And honestly, I think I preferred the new outcome much better.

In a weekend spread out to ensure I could spend time with every family member and friend group, it quickly turned into a birthday weekend that I will remember forever.

The Friday night dinner date with my boyfriend, where we sat at a socially distanced table under the trees with string lights crisscrossed in the branches, was effortlessly romantic and memorable.

Then came the Saturday thrift store trip with my roommates and an amazing dinner with my dad, and a small gathering of close friends to end the night. I hadn’t had a steak dinner in way too long.

Then came Sunday, the day where I would take my “first sip” of alcohol and be initiated into full on adult status.

I was excited to spend the day with my mom and friends, but the best part was a simple statement from my mom: “Can you get your aunt’s mask from the backseat?”

The car door opened and crashing into my arms came my best friend. She made the trip up to Penn State to be with me for my special day.

I instantly felt tears well up in my eye and was comforted in the fact that I was able to be with the people who I felt closest too.

As my mom decorated my apartment with glitter, confetti, balloons and quite literally the entire Party City store, I talked over plans with my roommates to ensure we could be well within capacity limits and as socially distanced as possible.

Friends came and went as the night went on, with masks and hand sanitizer being a new party accessory.

We had made sure anyone stopping by had recently been tested negative for the virus or had not come into contact with people who may have or had tested positive.

Despite all of this, we had the Line Leap passes ready to go for midnight (a whole other aspect of a structured and rule-filled night) and I could really let go and take in what was happening around me.

I didn’t need some huge party with people I either didn’t know or barely knew, I just needed what was happening in that moment: my closest friends intermingling with the best of my family, everyone coming together to be there for me, in the most irregular 21st celebration possible.

I made it to the Phyrst and we had our own table, away from everyone.

We laughed, sang, told stories and just had a decent night all around, better than I could have ever expected for a coronavirus-impacted 21st.

While I may have woken up feeling worse for wear, the memories of a small gathering of friends and family was all it took to feel better.

The fact that family had taken time off to be with me and friends moved their schedules around to be there while I blew out the candle on a cupcake was something positive I could look back on in this uncertain year of 2020 and feel happy.

Those were the people I was meant to make memories with, and this was a night I would never forget.